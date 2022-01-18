‘Where turning 5 is a pleasure:’ Florida mom throws epic Publix-themed birthday party

"Where turning 5 is a pleasure" was the party theme at one Lakeland family's birthday celebration for 5-year-old Publix fan, Atticus Laube.

LAKELAND, Fla. – Cakes, platters and balloons.

Publix is a one-stop shop for all your party needs but for Publix fanatics, you may want to see about hiring a Lakeland mom to be your next party planner.

In a Facebook post made Saturday, Kacie Laube described how she threw a birthday party of her son’s dreams by building a Publix-store replica at home. It took months of planning, but Laube and her family were able to pull off something so Florida-adored and even managed to get help from their Publix store.

Photo Credit: Kacie Laube (Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved)

“I wouldn’t have been able to do it without the help from Assistant Customer Service Manager Blake Smith from the Lake Miriam Publix (Store #356)!”Laube wrote in the post. “He was so enthusiastic with all of my ideas. He got Atticus an official shirt and apron to wear, and provided all of the kiddos with their own name tags.”

Laube’s attention to detail can be seen in all her photos, and said the decorating was a family effort.

Her dad made an “Aisle 5″ sign to represent Atticus’ age in birthday years. Much like any store entrance, guests were greeted by a “people weigher,” which Laube credits her sister for making, as well as the Publix logo, bakery and Presto ATM signs. Each kid also got a custom apron and name tags provided by Smith.

As far as party favors, Laube said she she got some help from Publix Employees Federal Credit Union (PEFCU) for setting them up with swag bags.

“I am truly blown away with how kind everyone has been to make his party what it was,” Laube said.

You can’t have a party without food, and Laube made sure to include what makes every Publix spread complete - popcorn chicken and Publix subs.