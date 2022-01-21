If these 15 celebrity couples ever break up, love is officially dead

Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks embrace as Wilson is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on March 29, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Love is a fickle thing, isn’t it?

It is especially in Hollywood, where a marriage that lasts more than a few years is considered a miracle.

That’s why when celebrity couples have been together for more than 10 years, it gives hope to all the singles out there who live vicariously through them.

And let’s not forget, celebrity breakups are hard. Do you remember what you were doing when Anna Faris and Chris Pratt announced they were divorcing? Because I do.

So without further ado, here is a list of celebrities that must never break up, because I am too worried about the state of single people everywhere if they do.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson

Honestly, the best part about Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson is that they’re totally opposites to how they come off in public. Wilson is like your fun aunt who likes getting tipsy at the family parties, and Hanks is your nice uncle who wears cozy sweaters and talks about the weather a lot. They are perfect for each other.

Ad

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith

These two are so open about their marriage (thanks, Red Room!), so it would be seriously shocking if they ever split. Plus, they’ve got the famous kids and everything now, so maybe for all of our mental health, they could just stay together forever.

Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn

There is nothing you can say about Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn’s relationship that hasn’t been said before. They are Hollywood royalty, and if they ever break up, I will most certainly have to talk about it with my therapist for weeks.

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick

This is another Hollywood couple where it’s hard to imagine them not together. The couple is going on more than 30 years married, which is so rare for celebs these days.

Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka

Being married and famous for more than 10 years is a huge accomplishment, but put “being gay” on top of that, and Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka have done the unthinkable. Give them all the marriage awards, please.

Freddie Prinze Jr. and Sarah Michelle Gellar

If you are a child of the ‘90s, THIS was the couple you looked up to. And guess what? They’re still together and going strong!

Ad

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

Look, we all know now that Chrissy Teigen is problematic, but she and John Legend still have an adorable relationship. And man, have they been through the ringer. It seems like nothing can break them up.

Oprah Winfrey and Stedman Graham

Oprah is so secretive about her relationship with Stedman, that it’s hard to even know how long they’ve been together, but one thing we DO know is that if they ever break up, love isn’t real.

Ellen Degeneres and Portia de Rossi

Can you believe that Ellen Degeneres and Portia de Rossi have been married for 13 years? This power couple will be together for many more, no doubt.

Maya Rudolph and Paul Thomas Anderson

Many may not know it, but “SNL” legend Maya Rudolph is married to famed director and writer Paul Thomas Anderson. Rudolph even had a small side role in his latest film, “Licorice Pizza.”

Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann

Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann are basically comedy royalty, and their two daughters (especially Maude Apatow) look like they’re following in their parents’ footsteps. Please never break up, you two.

Ad

Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone

This is another funny couple who must stay together at all costs. Since they collaborate on so much in life (including hilarious movies), we don’t see them ever divorcing.

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski

Although many are sad that John Krasinski didn’t end up with Pam from “The Office” in real life, Emily Blunt is just as good. The couple just celebrated 11 years of marriage.

Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker

Can you believe that SJP and Matthew Broderick have been married for almost 25 years? The nice thing about them as a couple is that you almost forget SJP is married to him, and then when you do remember, you can’t help but think they’re so perfect for each other.

Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance

Here’s another couple that has been together for 24 years! It doesn’t seem that long, but when you’re as perfect as Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance, it’s not surprising.