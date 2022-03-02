How to celebrate locally this Women’s History Month

Central Florida has been called home by many influential and impactful women throughout history-- and many call it home today.

To honor their achievements and legacy this Women’s History Month, several events are going on throughout March.

Orange County Regional History Center

March 4: Lunch & Learn: Women Who Shaped Central Florida History

An online event to highlight the achievements and contributions of female activists, journalists, healthcare workers and educators who helped shape Central Florida.

March 10: Third Annual Women’s History Month Celebration Honoring Mary Ann Carroll

You must register for this breakfast event honoring the sole female artist in the famed Florida Highwaymen. Speakers include her daughter and a folk art expert. Funds raised go to benefit the History Center programs and their HERstory: Women in History Internship.

Ad

March 13: Brechner Speaker Series: The Legacy of Zora Neale Hurston as a Cultural Preservationist

This free event will explore the work of Eatonville’s own Zora Neale Hurston with speaker N.Y. Nathiri.

Orange County Public Library System

The Library has many offerings this Women’s History Month focusing on women who broke barriers and helped advance science, technology, engineering, art and math.

Click here for a full listing.

Orlando Public Libary

11th. Annual International Women in the Arts Competition: “Celebrating the Genius of Women”

Exhibition of women artists continues throughout March and April, includes “Meet the Artist”, gallery walk and reception events, including the awards ceremony, scheduled for March 26 at 8:00 p.m.

Ad

Orlando Museum of Art

Time for TEA Women’s History Month Event

An inspiring night of art, music, words of hope and healing with keynote speaker Rania Arwani on March 12 from 6 to 8 p.m.

WeVENTURE

Women Who Rock Awards Luncheon

weVenture is recognizing women that uphold this year’s theme of healing and hope and honoring them for excellence in 6 categories on March 22, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Ormond Beach Performing Arts Center

March 19: Divas of Jazz

Ad

An afternoon of jazz beginning at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $30 in advance, $35 day-of.

University of Central Florida

UCF has a whole host of events going on throughout the month, including informative workshops for women, seminars on fashion through the decades, and a Diversity Speaker Series appropriate to the month. Click here for a list of events and how to attend.

If there’s an event you know of not on this list, let us know!