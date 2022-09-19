Compose yourselves: St. Augustine Songwriters Festival coming to town

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Do you hear the people sing?

Well, you will when the St. Augustine Songwriters Festival rolls into town.

[TRENDING: ‘Catastrophic:’ Hurricane Fiona rips through powerless Puerto Rico | ‘They’re violating our space:’ Ashlin Park residents sick of school traffic | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The free festival, which will feature performances by hit songwriters across different downtown St. Augustine venues, runs from Friday, Sept. 23 to Sunday, Sept. 25.

CMA Award-winning musician Mac McAnally, along with artists Chris Tompkins, HunterGirl, Clint Daniels, Keith Gattis, Chris DeStefano, Justin Wilson, Will Weatherly, Brian Davis, Erik Dylan, Cliff Cody, Halfwat To Hazard, Jaida Dreyer and Mark Irwin, among others, are set to take the stage all weekend long.

The venues featured include Colonial Oak Music Park, Prohibition Kitchen, ST Augustine Distillery Co., and Tradewinds Lounge.

For more information and for the official festival schedule, click here.

Check out every episode of Riff On This in the media player below: