Orlando Sings crescendos into 2nd season

The season opener features several solo and duet movements conducted by the organization's artistic and executive director. From left to right: Soprano Samantha Barnes Daniel, tenor Stephen Ng, tenor Eric Rieger and director Andrew Minear.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando Sings’ second season will soon be in full swing with the Solaria Singers and the Orlando Sings Symphonic Chorus.

The season kicks off on Sept. 25 with “Ravishing Baroque: Monteverdi Vespers of 1610,″ conducted by artistic and executive director Andrew Minear. The season opener features several solo and duet movements showcasing local sopranos Samantha Barnes Daniel and Anna Eschbach and internationally-known tenors Stephen Ng and Eric Rieger.

The organization, which is home to two groups that specialize in the performance of large-scale choral works, will put on a total of nine concerts throughout the 2022-23 season.

To purchase tickets and find out more, click here. Find a full list of all the upcoming concerts and dates below.

RAVISHING BAROQUE: MONTEVERDI VESPERS OF 1610 | Sept. 25, 2022 | 4:00 PM |

SOLARIA SINGERS & PLAYERS

SPIRIT OF SOUTH AMERICA | Ramírez, Villa-Lobos, Grau | Nov. 4, 2022 | 8:00 PM |

ORLANDO SINGS SYMPHONIC CHORUS

A SOLARIA SOLSTICE: STIRRING SONGS OF THE SEASON | Dec. 21, 2022 | 6:15 & 8:15 PM |

SOLARIA SINGERS

MARDI GRAS GALA | Feb. 4, 2022 | 7:00 PM |

WINTER PARK FARMERS MARKET

QUEEN OF INSTRUMENTS | Briggs, Britten, Howells, Parry, and more! | Feb. 17, 2023 | 8:00 PM |

ORLANDO SINGS SYMPHONIC CHORUS

HANDEL’S MESSIAH | March 30th, 2023 | 7:30 PM |

ORLANDO SINGS SYMPHONIC CHORUS

MARGARET BONDS CREDO | ANDRÉ J. THOMAS MASS | May 18, 2023 | 7:30 PM |

ORLANDO SINGS SYMPHONIC CHORUS

HELIOS by TIMOTHY C. TAKACH | May 20, 2023 | 4:00 PM |

SOLARIA SINGERS

THE NOTEBOOKS OF LEONARDO DA VINCI by JOCELYN HAGEN | INTO THE LIGHT by JAKE RUNESTAD | May 20, 2023 | 8:00 PM |

ORLANDO SINGS SYMPHONIC CHORUS