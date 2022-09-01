Take me out to the opera? Orlando announces 2022-23 Opera Everlasting season

"Baseball: A Musical Love Letter" can be seen on May 19 at 7:30 p.m. and May 21 at 2 p.m.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Opera Orlando announced its 2022-23 season, which includes love letters to the Italian countryside and the great American sport of baseball.

The Opera Everlasting season will feature “Bella Notte at Bella Collina,” a night of Gioachino Rossini’s “The Marriage Contract” and Giacomo Puccini’s “Gianni Schicchi,” on March 31, 2023, and two performances of “Baseball: A Musical Love Letter,” on May 19 and 21, 2023.

The dual 18th-century operatic performances of “The Marriage Contract” and “Gianni Schicchi” will be hosted at 7:30 p.m. at the Bella Collina on 15920 County Road 455 in Monteverde. The Tuscan-themed atmosphere will set the tone for the comedic Donati family as they arrange a marriage proposal to a foreign businessman for daughter Lauretta, who is secretly in love with someone else.

Gioachino Rossini’s "The Marriage Contract" and Giacomo Puccini's "Gianni Schicchi" can be seen on March 31 at 7:30 p.m. (Opera Orlando)

Meanwhile, “Baseball: A Musical Love Letter” will be hosted at 7:30 p.m. on May 19 and 2 p.m. on May 21 at Harriett’s Orlando Ballet Centre on 660 N. Lake Formosa Drive in Orlando.

The musical performance, written and created by Kathleen Belcher and Dan Rigazzi, “weaves together the history of baseball with music from every corner of the American Songbook,” opera officials said.

The cabaret-style performance takes the audience through everything from the 1919 Black Sox Scandal and the rise of Jackie Robinson to WWII and the creation of a Women’s Baseball League to the celebration of the “The Great Equalizer” sport it evolved into today.

Tickets for the Opera on the Town series can be booked with Opera Orlando by calling 407-512-1900, emailing info@operaorlando.org, or clicking here for a subscription package.

For more information on Opera Orlando, click here.

