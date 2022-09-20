Sunday, Monday football games fight for ratings supremacy

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) talks with Chicago Bears wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown (19) after an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers won 27-10. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) (Morry Gash, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

NEW YORK – The Nielsen company’s list of the 20 most popular prime-time programs for the week of Sept. 12-18, their networks and viewerships: 1. NFL Football: Chicago at Green Bay, NBC, 19.55 million. 2. “NFL Pregame” (Sunday), NBC, 14.55 million. 3. “NFL Postgame” (Sunday), Fox, 10.77 million. 4. NFL Football: Denver at Seattle, ABC, 10.3 million. 5. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 10.2 million. 6. “Football Night in America,” NBC, 8.36 million. 7. NFL Football: Denver at Seattle, ESPN, 8 million. 8. “America's Got Talent” (Tuesday), NBC, 7.03 million. 9. “America's Got Talent” (Wednesday), NBC, 6.82 million. 10. “NFL Pregame” (Monday), ABC, 6.31 million. 11. “Emmy Awards,” NBC, 5.92 million. 12. “Big Brother” (Sunday), CBS, 4.47 million. 13. “Password” (Wednesday), NBC, 4.43 million. 14. "NFL Pregame (Monday), ESPN, 4.33 million. 15. “Password” (Tuesday), NBC, 3.88 million. 16. “FBI,” CBS, 3.86 million. 17. “Big Brother” (Wednesday), CBS, 3.85 million. 18. “Celebrity Family Feud,” ABC, 3.83 million. 19. “The Bachelorette,” ABC, 3.55 million. 20. “Young Sheldon,” CBS, 3.51 million.

