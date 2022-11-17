This Florida ZIP code is among the top 10 most expensive in the US

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Though it may seem out of place to have Florida rubbing shoulders with California and New York on a top 10 list of “most expensive” anything, the real estate situation on a barrier island near Miami has somewhat skewed things in our peninsula’s favor.

According to a report by RealtyHop, 33109, the ZIP code of Fisher Island, boasts a median home list price of $6.1 million, the nation’s fifth most expensive.

The report’s full Top 10 list — using data based on 3.64 million RealtyHop for-sale listings made between Jan. 1 and Oct. 18, 2022, last updated Nov. 9 — is as follows:

ZIP code Median List Price Atherton, CA (94027) $9 million Sagaponack, NY(11962) $6,972,500 Los Angeles, CA (90210) $6,699,500 Boston, MA (02199) $6.2 million Fisher Island, FL (33109) $6.1 million Water Mill, NY (11976) $5.5 million Montecito, CA (93108) $4,995,000 Ross, CA (94957) $4,699,500 Newport Beach, CA (92662) $4,674,750 Bridgehampton, NY (11932) $4,395,000

Though 34216 — the Manatee County city of Anna Maria — is an honorable mention in RealtyHop’s report, Fisher Island has gained some notoriety as refuge for the elite.

With nothing to the east besides about 50 miles of open water until you hit the Bimini Islands and, of course, the famously lively Miami a stone’s throw away in just about any other direction, condos and amenities are the name of the game in Fisher Island.

Insider senior reporter Katie Warren, who took a tour of the island in 2019, said its residents would pay a one-time equity contribution of $250,000 and $22,256 in annual dues on top of their condo purchase for membership to the Fisher Island Club. Warren reported all sorts of prospective buyers considered Fisher Island as they moved to the Miami area, from tech CEOS to celebrities, attorneys, politicians and even those just from old money, with the average salary of residents at $2.2 million as of March 2019.

As far back as 1996, condo purchases by celebrities such as Oprah Winfrey, Demi Moore, Bruce Willis, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jack Nicholson earned Fisher Island a public perception of “the new Malibu of the South,” according to a Sun Sentinel article that described the place as “a hot celebrity hideout.”

With its lack of bridges to the mainland and perfectly manicured appearance, a home on Fisher Island is sought after most because of its privacy, security and amenities, Miami-Dade real estate broker Dora Puig told Warren.

Read more about Fisher Island and the rest of the most expensive ZIP codes in the US on Insider, RealtyHop and CNBC.

