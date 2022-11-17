54º

Southern comfort: Cooler weather finally arrives in Central Florida

Orlando area to reach highs in 60s

Troy Bridges, Meteorologist

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing much cooler air across Central Florida.

Temperatures started in the 40s and 50s Thursday morning in the Orlando area.

We can expect highs only in the 60s on Thursday and Friday afternoon, with plenty of sunshine.

By Friday morning, some areas will drop into the 30s, but most of us will be in the 40s and 50s.

High temperatures will be in the low 70s on Saturday.

We will see only slight rain chances heading into the weekend.

About the Author:

From chasing tornadoes and tracking the tropics, to forecasting ice storms and other dangerous weather, Troy Bridges has covered it all! Troy is an award-winning meteorologist who always prepares you for the day ahead on the News 6 Morning News.

