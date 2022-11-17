Southern comfort: Cooler weather finally arrives in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing much cooler air across Central Florida.

Temperatures started in the 40s and 50s Thursday morning in the Orlando area.

We can expect highs only in the 60s on Thursday and Friday afternoon, with plenty of sunshine.

By Friday morning, some areas will drop into the 30s, but most of us will be in the 40s and 50s.

High temperatures will be in the low 70s on Saturday.

We will see only slight rain chances heading into the weekend.

