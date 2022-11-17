67º

Cooler temperatures close Orlando water parks

Highs Thursday and Friday only top out in the mid-to-upper 60s

Landon McReynolds, Producer

ORLANDO, Fla. – Local water parks will be closed for the next couple of days as Central Florida prepares to see cooler temperatures.

The highs for the next couple of days will be in mid-to-upper 60s, with lows dipping into the 40s and 50s in some areas.

Universal Orlando said on social media Wednesday night that Volcano Bay will be closed Thursday and Friday.

Aquatica will be closed Thursday and is set to reopen Friday, according to the park’s calendar.

Disney’s Blizzard Beach will be closed Thursday and Friday because of the low temperatures. The water park reopened last weekend following a lengthy refurbishment. Typhoon Lagoon is closed for its annual refurbishment.

