Cooler temperatures close Orlando water parks

ORLANDO, Fla. – Local water parks will be closed for the next couple of days as Central Florida prepares to see cooler temperatures.

The highs for the next couple of days will be in mid-to-upper 60s, with lows dipping into the 40s and 50s in some areas.

[TRENDING: WATCH AGAIN: NASA’s mega moon rocket lifts off from Florida coast despite hiccups | ‘He took something so precious:’ Orlando shooting survivor grieves loss of daughter, 3 family members | Become a News 6 Insider]

Universal Orlando said on social media Wednesday night that Volcano Bay will be closed Thursday and Friday.

Aquatica will be closed Thursday and is set to reopen Friday, according to the park’s calendar.

Disney’s Blizzard Beach will be closed Thursday and Friday because of the low temperatures. The water park reopened last weekend following a lengthy refurbishment. Typhoon Lagoon is closed for its annual refurbishment.