Hawks playoff win pushes Janet Jackson concert back 1 day

FILE - Janet Jackson poses in the press room during the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Nov. 5, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The Atlanta Hawks are still alive in the playoffs and that will force fans planning to attend Jackson's concert in the city this week to wait a day to see the music star. The Hawks' win over the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night, April 25, 2023, means that State Farm Arena is double-booked for Thursday night, April 27. Live Nation says Jacksons concert will be postponed until Friday,. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

ATLANTA – The Atlanta Hawks are still alive in the playoffs and that will force fans planning to attend Janet Jackson's concert in the city this week to wait a day to see the music star.

The Hawks rallied to beat the Boston Celtics 119-117 in Game 5 of their playoff matchup on Tuesday night, sending the series back to Atlanta for Game 6.

It means that State Farm Arena is double-booked for Thursday night. The casualty will be Jackson's concert, Live Nation said in a statement following the the team's victory.

It will be moved to Friday. All tickets for Thursday's show will be honored for Friday night. Refunds will be available at the point of purchase for those who are unable to change their plans.

Doors for Jackson's show Friday will open at 6:30 p.m. and the concert will begin at 7:45 p.m.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports