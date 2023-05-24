Tina Turner in photos: A look back at her incredible life

Singer Tina Turner is photographed in her dressing room backstage ahead of her show at New York's Radio City Music Hall in New York, 12th July 1993. (Photo by Dave Hogan/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Tina Turner, who some would call the queen of rock ‘n’ roll, died on Wednesday, May 24, according to reports. She was 83 years old.

Turner, whose list of accolades goes on and on, was a force of nature, an inspiration and a true entertainer. To name just a few, she won 12 Grammys, was the first Black artist and female to be on the cover of Rolling Stone, was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Twice and won a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, just to name a few.

In honor of the legendary and iconic performer, let’s take a look back at her incredible career, that dates back to so many decades.

1964: Tina Turner of the husband-and-wife R&B duo Ike & Tina Turner poses for a portrait in 1964. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) (Getty Images.)

Husband-and-wife R&B duo Ike & Tina Turner perform onstage with a Fender Stratocaster electric guitar in 1964 in Dallas Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) (Getty Images.)

CIRCA 1969: Tina Turner of the husband-and-wife R&B duo Ike & Tina Turner sings during a recording session in circa 1969. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) (Getty Images.)

NEW YORK - 1969: Tina Turner performs during a concert at Central Park in 1969 in Manhattan, New York. (Photo by Walter Iooss Jr./Getty Images) (1969 Walter Iooss Jr.)

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK: Tina Turner performs on stage with Ike & Tina Turner in 1972 in Copenhagen, Denmark. (Photo by Jorgen Angel/Redferns) (1972 Jorgen Angel)

Rock and roll singer Tina Turner snuggles up to fellow performer Elton John during a press conference for the release of the rock group "The Who's" rock opera film "Tommy" in which they appear on March 18, 1975. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) (Getty Images.)

American singer, Tina Turner posing in a winged-costume, Los Angeles, California, 1977. (Photo by Harry Langdon/Getty Images) (1980 Harry Langdon)

American singer, Tina Turner, performing the Eagles’ hit, ‘Life in the Fast Lane’ at the Las Vegas Entertainment Awards, Las Vegas, Nevada, 4th December 1977. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) (Getty Images.)

UNITED KINGDOM - APRIL 01: HAMMERSMITH ODEON Photo of Tina TURNER, Tina Turner performing on stage (Photo by Fin Costello/Redferns) (Redferns)

CIRCA 1984: Tina Turner in concert circa 1984 in New York City. (Photo by Sonia Moskowitz/IMAGES/Getty Images) (Getty Images.)

Rock and roll singer Tina Turner performs on a TV show wearing a black leather jacket on May 2, 1984 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) (Getty Images.)

RADIO CITY MUSIC HALL Photo of Tina TURNER, Tina Turner at the MTV Video Awards (Photo by Ebet Roberts/Redferns) (Getty Images.)

Tina Turner with Cher circa 1985 in New York City. (Photo by Robin Platzer/IMAGES/Getty Images) (Getty Images.)

American pop and soul singer Tina Turner with English singer-songwriter David Bowie, 1985. (Photo by Dave Hogan/Hulton Archive/Getty Images) (Dave Hogan)

Tina Turner and Lionel Richie during Grammy Awards - February 26, 1985 in Los Angeles, CA., United States. (Photo by Barry King/WireImage) (Getty Images.)

Tina Turner and Mick Jagger on 7/13/85 at Live Aid in Philadelphia, Pa. in Various Locations, (Photo by Paul Natkin/WireImage) (Getty Images.)

Photo of Tina TURNER, performing live onstage (Photo by Mick Hutson/Redferns) (Getty Images.)

Singer Tina Turner is photographed in her dressing room backstage ahead of her show at New York's Radio City Music Hall in New York, 12th July 1993. (Photo by Dave Hogan/Hulton Archive/Getty Images) (Getty Images.)

American singer Tina Turner performs on stage during her Wildest Dreams Tour at Bercy, Paris, France 3rd May 1996. (Photo by Paul Bergen/Redferns) (1996 Paul Bergen)

Tina Turner, Flanders Expo, Gent, Belgium, 10th May 1996. (Photo by Gie Knaeps/Getty Images) (1996 Gie Knaeps)

Tina Turner during O, The Oprah Magazine Launch Party at The Metropolitan Pavilion in New York, New York, United States. (Photo by KMazur/WireImage) (Getty Images.)

Tina Turner and Usher attends the Georgio Armani High Fashion Show (AutumnWinter 05/06) on July 6, 2005 in Paris, France. (Photo by Michel Dufour/WireImage) (2005 Eric Ryan)

Tina Turner attends the Giorgio Armani 2005-2006 "Haute Couture" Fall/Winter Fashion Collection. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Images) (Getty Images.)

Tina Turner, Oprah Winfrey during "The Color Purple" Opening on Broadway at Broadway Theater in New York, New York, United States. (Photo by Sylvain Gaboury/FilmMagic) (Copyright DMI Photo™)

Singer Tina Turner blows a kiss while on the red carpet at the 28th Annual Kennedy Center Honors December 4, 2005 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chris Greenberg/Getty Images) (2005 Getty Images)

Singers Beyonce Knowles and Tina Turner perform onstage during the 50th annual Grammy awards held at the Staples Center on February 10, 2008 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) (2008 Getty Images)

Singer Tina Turner and singer Cher at the 50th Annual GRAMMY Awards at the Staples Center on February 10, 2008 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage) (2008 Kevin Mazur)

Tina Turner performs during her 50th Anniversary tour at Madison Square Garden on December 1, 2008 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage) (2008 Kevin Mazur)

Tina Turner poses at a photocall for "Tina: The Tina Turner Musical" at The Hospital Club on October 17, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images) (2017 David M. Benett)

Cast member Adrienne Warren and Tina Turner pose backstage at the press night performance of "Tina: The Tina Turner Musical" at the Aldwych Theatre on April 17, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images) (2018 David M. Benett)

Oprah Winfrey and Tina Turner arrive at the opening night of "Tina - The Tina Turner Musical" at Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on November 07, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic) (2019 Bruce Glikas)