Discovery Cove celebrates hatching of new flamingo chick

Discovery Cove is celebrating the birth of their baby pink Flamingo chick.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Discovery Cove has shared the first photos of one of its newest additions, a Caribbean flamingo chick.

The park said the small chick hatched on May 22 to first-time mom Abby after the normal 27-31 day incubation period.

During the months of March and April, Discovery Cove said Caribbean flamingos would head into breeding season. During those months, guests might see pairs of flamingos marching, dancing and flagging each other, which are among the first breeding behaviors they start to display.

“The chick has been enjoying a special crop and blood milk diet that is high in fat and protein to help support growth,” Discovery Cove said in a media release. “The chick is expected to reach adult size in four months and will be completely pink in about two to three years.”

Discovery Cove's New Baby Flamingo (Discovery Cove)

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

The theme park next to SeaWorld Orlando made the special announcement on Friday to coincide with National Pink Flamingo Day.

Discovery Cove is now asking the public to help name its newest flamingo chick on Instagram. Voting will occur from June 24 through June 28.

Earlier this year, Discovery Cove introduced News 6 to its other newest flamingo chick, Tiki.

Guests can get up close to the entire flamboyance of flamingos during Discovery Cove’s morning event, the Flamingo Mingle. The separately-ticketed activity gives guests the intimate opportunity to meet, mingle, take photos with and even feed a group of flamingos along the sandy shores of the Grand Reef. It also allows families the chance to get questions answered by some of the park’s knowledgeable aviculturists.

Click here to learn more about Discovery Cove.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.