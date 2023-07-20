‘Oppenheimer’ in Orlando: You’ll have to drive over 3 hours to see film in its ‘intended’ IMAX form

Orlando, we have a problem, and it’s that Christopher Nolan’s newest film, “Oppenheimer,” won’t be shown anywhere near Orlando in its intended IMAX format.

You’ll obviously be able to see it at a regular movie theater, and the experience will still be amazing, but if you’re a true movie fan, seeing it in its intended IMAX form is a real treat.

Director Christopher Nolan is showing the movie in IMAX 70-millimeter, and if you consider yourself a movie snob, you already know IMAX 70-millimeter is the crème de la crème. Nothing can beat that experience.

The problem is that theaters that show IMAX 70-millimeter films are few and far between. There are only 30 movie theaters in the entire world that show films this way, and 19 of those are in the United States. So if you live in a city with one, consider yourself lucky.

For those of us that live in Orlando, we’re going to have to do a little bit of traveling.

One movie theater in Florida is showing Oppenheimer in IMAX 70-millimeter. The AutoNation IMAX, Museum of Discovery & Science in Fort Lauderdale is showing the movie. That means you’ll have to drive over three hours (that’s without traffic) in order to see the movie.

For most, seeing the film in a regular old movie theater, or even in IMAX digital, will totally suffice. I’m right there with them. Seeing the film the way the director intended it to be seen, and on actual film, can be very special for people who really love movies.

Just to give some perspective on how cool it is to see a movie like this in actual film, the IMAX film prints are 11 miles long and weigh 600 pounds! That’s like going down to the site of the Titanic wreckage and back two times!

Given just how epic Nolan’s past movies are, it could be an experience of a lifetime. Plus, it’s only a little bit over three hours. You can make a fun weekend out of it!

In case you don’t know, “Oppenheimer” is a historical thriller about J. Robert Oppenheimer, the scientist who created the first atomic bomb. He’s often known as “the father of the atomic bomb.”

Will you be traveling to Fort Lauderdale to see “Oppenheimer” in IMAX 70-millimeter? Let us know in the comments below!