Do you work for one of Florida’s best-ranked employers? Here are the top 30

NASA, Costco, Google come in as top 3

Anthony Talcott, Digital Journalist

The sun sets behind the Vehicle Assembly Building at NASA's Kennedy Space Center (Image: NASA)

Last week, Forbes released its list of the United States’ best employers by state, including those in Florida.

The study used survey data from Statista of 70,000 workers at companies across the country, ranking different firms based on whether participants would recommend them to others.

Additionally, these employers were evaluated on factors like working conditions, diversity, compensation packages, potential for development and company image.

Below you will find the results of the study for Florida employers:

RankingEmployerNo. of EmployeesIndustry
1NASA17,330Aerospace & Defence
2Costco Wholesale202,000Retail and Wholesale
3Google156,500IT, Internet, Software
and Services
4Sarasota Memorial Hospital7,000Healthcare and Social
5Microsoft122,000IT, Internet, Software
and Services
6Cisco Systems39,900IT, Internet, Software
and Services
7Fidelity Investments61,000Banking and Financial
Services
8Capital One55,943Banking and Financial
Services
9Hilton Worldwide Holdings159,000Travel and Leisure
10Delta Air Lines95,000Transportation and Logistics
11Lockheed Martin106,020Aerospace and Defense
12IKEA208,000Retail and Wholesale
13Moffitt Cancer Center7,000Healthcare and Social
14Loews Hotels5,600Travel and Leisure
15Navy Federal Credit Union14,700Banking and Financial
Services
16Publix Super Markets240,000Retail and Wholesale
17Palm Beach County5,500Government Services
18Johnson & Johnson155,800Drugs and Biotechnology
19Siemens311,000Engineering, Manufacturing
20Mayo Clinic76,000Healthcare and Social
21Marriott International11,100Travel and Leisure
22American Express26,000Banking and Financial
Services
23Nova Southeastern UniversityN/AEducation
24Tampa General Hospital8,000Healthcare and Social
25University of South Florida14,980Education
26D.R. Horton13,237Construction, Mining, Chemicals
27Raymond James Financial22,043Banking and Financial
Services
28University of Miami16,067Education
29BayCare27,739Healthcare and Social
30Northrop Grumman95,000Aerospace and Defense

