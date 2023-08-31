Do you work for one of Florida’s best-ranked employers? Here are the top 30

Last week, Forbes released its list of the United States’ best employers by state, including those in Florida.
The study used survey data from Statista of 70,000 workers at companies across the country, ranking different firms based on whether participants would recommend them to others.
Additionally, these employers were evaluated on factors like working conditions, diversity, compensation packages, potential for development and company image.
Below you will find the results of the study for Florida employers:
|Ranking
|Employer
|No. of Employees
|Industry
|1
|NASA
|17,330
|Aerospace & Defence
|2
|Costco Wholesale
|202,000
|Retail and Wholesale
|3
|156,500
|IT, Internet, Software
and Services
|4
|Sarasota Memorial Hospital
|7,000
|Healthcare and Social
|5
|Microsoft
|122,000
|IT, Internet, Software
and Services
|6
|Cisco Systems
|39,900
|IT, Internet, Software
and Services
|7
|Fidelity Investments
|61,000
|Banking and Financial
Services
|8
|Capital One
|55,943
|Banking and Financial
Services
|9
|Hilton Worldwide Holdings
|159,000
|Travel and Leisure
|10
|Delta Air Lines
|95,000
|Transportation and Logistics
|11
|Lockheed Martin
|106,020
|Aerospace and Defense
|12
|IKEA
|208,000
|Retail and Wholesale
|13
|Moffitt Cancer Center
|7,000
|Healthcare and Social
|14
|Loews Hotels
|5,600
|Travel and Leisure
|15
|Navy Federal Credit Union
|14,700
|Banking and Financial
Services
|16
|Publix Super Markets
|240,000
|Retail and Wholesale
|17
|Palm Beach County
|5,500
|Government Services
|18
|Johnson & Johnson
|155,800
|Drugs and Biotechnology
|19
|Siemens
|311,000
|Engineering, Manufacturing
|20
|Mayo Clinic
|76,000
|Healthcare and Social
|21
|Marriott International
|11,100
|Travel and Leisure
|22
|American Express
|26,000
|Banking and Financial
Services
|23
|Nova Southeastern University
|N/A
|Education
|24
|Tampa General Hospital
|8,000
|Healthcare and Social
|25
|University of South Florida
|14,980
|Education
|26
|D.R. Horton
|13,237
|Construction, Mining, Chemicals
|27
|Raymond James Financial
|22,043
|Banking and Financial
Services
|28
|University of Miami
|16,067
|Education
|29
|BayCare
|27,739
|Healthcare and Social
|30
|Northrop Grumman
|95,000
|Aerospace and Defense
