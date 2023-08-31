Do you work for one of Florida’s best-ranked employers? Here are the top 30

The sun sets behind the Vehicle Assembly Building at NASA's Kennedy Space Center (Image: NASA)

Last week, Forbes released its list of the United States’ best employers by state, including those in Florida.

The study used survey data from Statista of 70,000 workers at companies across the country, ranking different firms based on whether participants would recommend them to others.

Additionally, these employers were evaluated on factors like working conditions, diversity, compensation packages, potential for development and company image.

Below you will find the results of the study for Florida employers:

Ranking Employer No. of Employees Industry 1 NASA 17,330 Aerospace & Defence 2 Costco Wholesale 202,000 Retail and Wholesale 3 Google 156,500 IT, Internet, Software

and Services 4 Sarasota Memorial Hospital 7,000 Healthcare and Social 5 Microsoft 122,000 IT, Internet, Software

and Services 6 Cisco Systems 39,900 IT, Internet, Software

and Services 7 Fidelity Investments 61,000 Banking and Financial

Services 8 Capital One 55,943 Banking and Financial

Services 9 Hilton Worldwide Holdings 159,000 Travel and Leisure 10 Delta Air Lines 95,000 Transportation and Logistics 11 Lockheed Martin 106,020 Aerospace and Defense 12 IKEA 208,000 Retail and Wholesale 13 Moffitt Cancer Center 7,000 Healthcare and Social 14 Loews Hotels 5,600 Travel and Leisure 15 Navy Federal Credit Union 14,700 Banking and Financial

Services 16 Publix Super Markets 240,000 Retail and Wholesale 17 Palm Beach County 5,500 Government Services 18 Johnson & Johnson 155,800 Drugs and Biotechnology 19 Siemens 311,000 Engineering, Manufacturing 20 Mayo Clinic 76,000 Healthcare and Social 21 Marriott International 11,100 Travel and Leisure 22 American Express 26,000 Banking and Financial

Services 23 Nova Southeastern University N/A Education 24 Tampa General Hospital 8,000 Healthcare and Social 25 University of South Florida 14,980 Education 26 D.R. Horton 13,237 Construction, Mining, Chemicals 27 Raymond James Financial 22,043 Banking and Financial

Services 28 University of Miami 16,067 Education 29 BayCare 27,739 Healthcare and Social 30 Northrop Grumman 95,000 Aerospace and Defense

