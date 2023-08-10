Here are the Florida cities New Yorkers are flocking to

Florida has become a hotspot for people looking to leave their states in the U.S., and some areas of the Sunshine State have become much more popular than others.

According to a recent study by Redfin, Las Vegas was the most popular spot, though five of Florida’s cities ranked within the top 10 for places in the U.S. where people are flocking to.

To find out which cities made the list, continue reading:

No. 3 — Tampa

Net Inflow Q2 2023: 5,000 people

Top Place of Origin: New York City

No. 4 — Orlando

Net Inflow Q2 2023: 4,900 people

Top Place of Origin: New York City

No. 6 — North Port-Sarasota

Net Inflow Q2 2023: 4,700 people

Top Place of Origin: New York City

No. 7 — Cape Coral

Net Inflow Q2 2023: 4,100 people

Top Place of Origin: Chicago

No. 9 — Miami

Net Inflow Q2 2023: 3,700 people

Top Place of Origin: New York City

Redfin said that all five cities have warm climates, with most having lower median sales prices than those that buyers are fleeing from, meaning these Florida cities are much more affordable.

On the flip side, these 10 cities were considered to be the least popular, with more people moving out than in other U.S. cities. The net outflows for those 10 cities in Q2 2023 are listed below.