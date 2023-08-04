These 5 Florida cities among the best for nature lovers

Between its white beaches, wide array of wildlife and vast swaths of greenery, it’s no surprise that Florida is a hotspot for agrotourism in the U.S.

According to Forbes, though, there are several cities in the Sunshine State that are even better for nature lovers.

Read below to find out which cities Forbes selected and why:

SARASOTA

There are plenty of beaches near Sarasota, and the Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium provides an excellent chance for guests to check out more than 100 species of animals.

The aquarium also features North American river otters, easygoing manatees and a sea turtle Hatchling Hospital, adding to the numbers of fauna you’re liable to see there.

The Marie Selby Botanical Gardens also house tens of thousands of different specimens from around the world. Nearby, the Spanish Point Campus hosts a huge 20-acre preserve with a butterfly house, archaeological sites and a ton of different plants.

LAKELAND

With around 38 named bodies of water, Lakeland has tons of different types of waterfowl, making it a great place for birdwatchers. Lake Morton especially has swans, anhingas and wood storks, though there are other attractions in the city that make Lakeland worth visiting.

Safari Wilderness is a nearby attraction that features zebras, ostriches, water buffalo and tons of other critters on its vast 260-acre plot.

Living Boat Cruises also isn’t too far away, and it takes guests on a tour of the 6,000-acre Chain of Lakes to spot alligators, otters and bald eagles.

GAINESVILLE

Home to the University of Florida, this city has lots of biodiversity for nature lovers to enjoy.

Paynes Prairie Preserve State Park became Florida’s first preserve in 1971, featuring over 250 different types of birds and being the only place in the state where guests can see free-roaming bison.

Gator fans can head to Sweetwater Wetlands Park to find alligators aplenty, along with ibises, gallinules and the occasional feral Florida cracker horse.

PANAMA CITY BEACH

For those who like to visit the beach, Panama City Beach is known for its abundance of bottle-nosed dolphins. Visitors can check out Blue Dolphin Tours for that, though the nearby Shell Island is fantastic for those who enjoy native seabirds.

A lot of the city’s wildlife is found along the shoreline, though Conservation Park also offers miles of hiking trails with plenty of alligators, snakes and turtles to be found.

FORT MYERS

Fort Myers is the gateway to Sanibel Island’s J.N. “Ding” Darling National Wildlife Refuge, which offers plenty of biodiversity. The animals that can be found here include West Indian manatees and loggerhead sea turtles, which are just a few of the endangered species you can expect to run into.

Birdwatchers can get their fill by searching for the island’s “Big Five,” which include roseate spoonbills, mangrove cuckoos and American white pelicans.

At Manatee Park, the eponymous aquatic mammal can be found in bulk, and the nearby Manatee Kayaking Company offers rentals to customers a few feet from the shore to go check them out.