These 5 Florida cities top the list of best places for first-time homebuyers

ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s no surprise that Florida has become a popular state, with an influx of migration pushing up housing costs across the state.

However, some areas are a better investment for first-time homebuyers than others, according to a recent ranking by Builder.

In fact, out of the top 10 cities for first-time homebuyers in the country, five are found right here in the Sunshine State. Those cities are:

Palm Bay, Florida Cape Coral, Florida Tampa, Florida Port St. Lucie, Florida Orlando, Florida Surprise, Arizona Gilbert, Arizona Boise, Idaho Chesapeake, Virginia Henderson, Nevada

Builder says that Port. St. Lucie, Cape Coral and Palm Bay had the best real estate markets on the list.

Meanwhile, Tampa, Boca Raton and Palm Bay all ranked highest for quality of life.

On the flip side, Builder lists the following 10 cities as the worst places for first-time homebuyers:

Berkely, California Santa Monica, California Anchorage, Alaska Santa Barbara, California Los Angeles, California San Francisco, California Oakland, California San Mateo, California Burbank, California Daly City, California

