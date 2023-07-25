7 Florida cities rank among best places to live in South. Can you guess which 2 are in Central Florida?

Whether it’s the culture or the climate, there are plenty of reasons that people across the U.S. are moving down south.

Earlier this year, U.S. News released its ranking of the best spots to live in the southern U.S. — with Florida making several top cuts. Those Florida locations are as follows:

No. 25. Daytona Beach

With the Daytona International Speedway and Atlantic beaches, Daytona Beach is a hotspot for tourism.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, this city is the 8th fastest-growing metro area out of the 150 most populous metro areas in the U.S. as a result of domestic migration.

No. 13. Pensacola

This panhandle city provides tourists and residents alike with the chance to enjoy warm beaches in the Gulf of Mexico.

The city also features several nearby military bases, aerospace engineering firms and manufacturing companies, providing lots of employment opportunities to long-term residents.

According to U.S. News, Pensacola ranks as 28th for desirability out of the 150 most populous metro areas in the U.S.

No. 11. Tampa

Just one spot away from Pensacola is Tampa, another major hub located alongside the Gulf of Mexico. And like Pensacola, Tampa ranks fairly high for desirability among the most populous metro areas in the U.S., sitting at No. 14.

USCB figures also point out that the Tampa metro area grew by 1.43% between 2020 and 2021 thanks to the high level of migration to the state. As of 2023, the Tampa metro area reached over 3 million people.

No. 8. Jacksonville

The Jacksonville metro area is home to more than 1.5 million people, providing a climate and culture that are fairly similar to Georgia or South Carolina.

The city has also seen population increases in recent years thanks to Florida being a migration destination.

Jacksonville hosts plenty of health, financial and tourism companies, helping the city thrive — even if the city attracts fewer visitors than other hot spots like Tampa and Miami.

No. 7. Melbourne

At the No. 7 spot is Melbourne, a major city along Florida’s Space Coast.

Melbourne is home to the John F. Kennedy Space Center, which helps draw in plenty of space-obsessed tourists. But the city is also gaining a reputation as a great spot to retire, according to U.S. News.

The site lists the median age in Melbourne as 47 years old, and it ranked No. 12 for the best places to retire in 2022-2023.

No. 4. Naples

Going much farther south, Naples ranks No. 4 on this list. In addition, the city ranks high for its air quality and lack of crime.

The population of the Naples metro area reaches just under 400,000, making it a nice destination for those who want to live in a less crowded area.

However, residents typically spend around 27.45% of the median household income on their cost of living, meaning that it’s not the most affordable area to move to. Despite that, Naples also ranks fifth nationwide for the most desirable place to live.

No. 3. Sarasota

Reaching the top spot (as far as Florida cities go, at least) is Sarasota, placing at No. 3.

The city also ranks No. 11 for best place to retire in 2023-2024, and considering the median age is over 53 years old, it’s not much of a surprise.

Like Naples, Sarasota has a higher cost of living than many other parts of the south, but many appear willing to live with that in exchange for the local beaches and warmer weather.

