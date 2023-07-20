Here are the deadliest roadways in Florida

Lines painted on the center of a road.

Florida has its fair share of deadly crashes, reporting over 86,000 throughout Central Florida alone in 2022.

However, some roadways in the Sunshine State are more dangerous than others, according to moneygeek.com.

In a report, Moneygeek provides the 10 deadliest stretches of roads across Florida.

Keep scrolling to find out which ones made the list.

1. US-19 (Pasco County)

At the top of this list is US-19 — specifically, the stretch from San Marco Drive to Denton Avenue in Pasco County.

Fatalities: 28

Crashes per Mile: 5.7

Distance: 4.9 miles

2. US-41 (Bradenton)

Next up on the list is US-41, ranging from 30th Avenue East to Pearl Avenue in Bradenton.

Fatalities: 20

Crashes per Mile: 4.3

Distance: 4.4 miles

3. I-95 (Boynton Beach)

The third roadway to place is I-95 at No. 3. This placement includes the stretch between Hypoluxo Road and Woolbright Road near Boynton Beach.

Fatalities: 18

Crashes per Mile: 4.3

Distance: 4 miles

4. I-95 (Fort Lauderdale)

While I-95 makes the list again at No. 4, it’s a little bit farther south this time. This segment of I-95 goes from Exit 27 to Exit 32 near Fort Lauderdale.

Fatalities: 17

Crashes per Mile: 3.4

Distance: 5 miles

5. US-19 (St. Petersburg)

Claiming a second spot on this list, this portion of US-19 extends from Queensboro Avenue to 54th Avenue in St. Petersburg.

Fatalities: 17

Crashes per Mile: 3.6

Distance: 4.7 miles

6. I-95 (Miami)

Taking up a third spot on this list, Interstate 95′s stretch from Exit 4 to Exit 9 in Miami ranks at No. 6.

Fatalities: 19

Crashes per Mile: 3.2

Distance: 4.7

7. US-441 (Miami)

Heading through the outskirts of Miami is the No. 7 placement, which encompasses Northwest 181st Street to Polk Street along US-441.

Fatalities: 18

Crashes per Mile: 3

Distance: 4.9 miles

8. US-19 (Port Richey)

US-19 in Port Richey takes the No. 8 spot from Exit 20 to Exit 16.

Fatalities: 15

Crashes per Mile: 3.4

Distance: 4.4 miles

9. I-95 (Hollywood)

I-95 makes its final appearance at No. 9, this time ranging from Exit 20 to Exit 16 near Hollywood.

Fatalities: 15

Crashes per Mile: 3.4

Distance: 4.4 miles

10. US-90 (Jacksonville)

The final roadway on this list includes the stretch of Meadowbrook Boulevard to Parental Home Road along US-90 in Jacksonville.

Fatalities: 15

Crashes per Mile: 3.3

Distance: 4.5 miles

According to Moneygeek, Miami-Dade County saw the greatest number of deadly crashes, which made up one-third of all fatal crashes in Florida between 2018 and 2020. Of those, most happened along US-1 and involved either speeding or drunken driving.

Additionally, the following factors contributed to the number of fatal crashes in Florida during that same timeframe, Moneygeek said.