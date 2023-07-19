COUNTY-BY-COUNTY: Here’s how much gas prices have risen in Florida

High gas prices at the pump aren’t much of a surprise for many people, as COVID-19 lockdown policies, inflation and federal energy policies have driven gas costs up in recent years.

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, prices in Florida were fairly stable until 2020, when lockdown policies went into effect across the country that limited how much people could travel.

In fact, Florida hit an average gas price of $1.77 per gallon in May 2020, which is the lowest since 2004.

On the flip side, the EIA also shows that average gas prices in Florida skyrocketed to around $4.72 per gallon in June 2022 — a historic high for the Sunshine State.

While prices have stabilized since then, they still remain higher than pre-pandemic figures, with average prices in June 2023 being over 40% higher than the same timeframe in 2019, according to the EIA.

[HOVER OVER ANY POINT IN THE CHART BELOW FOR INFORMATION ON FLORIDA GAS PRICES THROUGHOUT THE LAST FIVE YEARS]

Fortunately, Florida’s gas prices are still below the average for the rest of the country, according to AAA.

The company released its figures for gas prices on Monday, which shows that Florida’s average is around $3.39 per gallon of regular gas. Meanwhile, the national average is just over $3.56 per gallon.

States like Alaska, California, Hawaii, Nevada, Oregon and Washington all topped the list, with prices averaged at well over $4 per gallon, AAA stated.

Within the state, Florida’s panhandle is seeing some of the lowest gas prices, with Okaloosa County at a little over $3.19 per gallon.

On the opposite end, South Florida has some of the higher gas prices in the state, averaging at just under $3.50 per gallon. However, Jefferson County has the highest in the state at just over $3.56 per gallon.

Check out the charts below for more information on gas prices across Florida.

