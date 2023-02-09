COUNTY-BY-COUNTY: Here are the deadliest counties for car crashes in Central Florida

The Florida Highway Patrol has released its crash data for 2022, revealing just how deadly the year was for car crashes in Central Florida.

Among the data, troopers included information on the number of crashes involving fatalities, bicycles, pedestrians, hit-and-runs and more.

In 2022, the FHP reported 86,846 crashes in Brevard, Flagler, Lake, Marion, Orange, Osceola, Polk, Seminole, Sumter and Volusia counties. Of those, roughly half involved injuries, and less than 1% were fatal.

According to FHP’s data, the following counties rank among the highest in Central Florida for the following types of crashes:

Total Crashes per Capita: Orange County (18.36 crashes per estimated 1,000 people)

Fatal Crashes: Flagler County (1.68% of Flagler crashes)

Bicycle Crashes: Brevard County (2.95% of Brevard crashes)

Motorcycle Crashes: Volusia County (5.31% of Volusia crashes)

Pedestrian Crashes: Volusia County (3.60% of Volusia crashes)

Hit-and-Run Crashes: Volusia County (27.31% of Volusia crashes)

For more information on crash statistics for individual counties, scroll down to view the following charts.

BREVARD COUNTY

FLAGLER COUNTY

LAKE COUNTY

MARION COUNTY

ORANGE COUNTY

OSCEOLA COUNTY

POLK COUNTY

SEMINOLE COUNTY

SUMTER COUNTY

VOLUSIA COUNTY

To avoid crashes, FHP offers the following tips for road safety:

Don’t drive impaired. If you are planning to have alcoholic beverages, plan to have a designated driver or ride share service get you home safely. Never drive drug impaired.

If you see an impaired or aggressive driver, call *FHP (*347) or 911.

Obey speed limits and practice courtesy on the highway.

Buckle up. Your seat belt is your vehicle’s best safety feature.

ATVs and off-road vehicles are to be driven on unpaved roadways -- never on the highway.

Don’t drive distracted. Keep your eyes on the road, hands on the wheel and mind on driving.

Get plenty of rest before you get behind the wheel. Drowsy driving can be just as dangerous as impaired driving.

Crash data was collected from Florida Highway Patrol’s Crash Dashboard for the 2022 year. Population estimates were taken from the 2021 U.S. Census Bureau for Florida.

