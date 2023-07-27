Do you live in one of Florida’s 10 most affordable cities?

With as popular as Florida has become in recent years, migration to the Sunshine State has skyrocketed, leading to higher housing costs in a lot of metro areas.

However, not all areas of Florida are like that. According to New Home Source, some cities in the state are far more affordable than others.

In the list below, you’ll find the top 10 most affordable list of Florida cities based on factors like home-price-to-income ratio, average property taxes and median household income:

No. 10: Pinellas Park

Home Price to Income Ratio: 3.12%

Average Property Tax: $1,392

Median Household Income: $49,652

With horseback riding, shopping and delicious food nearby, this city has plenty to offer for those wanting a “distinctly southern feel.”

No. 9: Jacksonville

Home Price to Income Ratio: 3.17%

Average Property Tax: $1,628

Median Household Income: $54,701

This city is a major metro hub for the state, offering plenty of things to do for residents and tourists alike.

No. 8: Deltona

Home Price to Income Ratio: 2.95%

Average Property Tax: $1,457

Median Household Income: $52,616

With plenty of outdoor activities to take advantage of, this small-town area provides a lot of mileage for the people who live there.

No. 7: Lakeland

Home Price to Income Ratio: 3.15%

Average Property Tax: $1,628

Median Household Income: $54,701

Lakeland has several lakes which locals can use for fishing, boating or bird watching. This gives outdoor lovers plenty of opportunities to enjoy Florida’s greener excursions.

No. 6: Largo

Home Price to Income Ratio: 2.81%

Average Property Tax: $1,122

Median Household Income: $44,323

This relaxed seaside city is placed along the Gulf coast, providing lovely beaches and plenty of golf courses.

No. 5: Sanford

Home Price to Income Ratio: 3.32%

Average Property Tax: $1,378

Median Household Income: $47,217

Sanford is one of Central Florida’s oldest cities, and its downtown district offers plenty of shopping and community events for those who live nearby.

No. 4: Daytona Beach

Home Price to Income Ratio: 4.26%

Average Property Tax: $1,438

Median Household Income: $35,893

One of Florida’s most-visited cities, Daytona Beach has plenty to do, be it combing the beaches, exploring the boardwalk or visiting the Daytona International Speedway.

No. 3: Lauderdale Lakes

Home Price to Income Ratio: 3.37%

Average Property Tax: $1,849

Median Household Income: $35,532

This small town can be found along the Atlantic coast in southern Florida, having plenty of nearby lakes that residents can enjoy for swimming or boating.

No. 2: Winter Haven

Home Price to Income Ratio: 3.30%

Average Property Tax: $1,325

Median Household Income: $46,669

Nestled between Tampa and Orlando, Winter Haven has an abundance of outdoor recreational activities, including fishing and mountain biking.

No. 1: Titusville

Home Price to Income Ratio: 3.08%

Average Property Tax: $1,236

Median Household Income: $46,609

Titusville is found along the Space Coast, and its the site of many famous Florida rocket launches. The local Kennedy Space Center also provides a ton of value for tourists and those looking to learn more about the final frontier.

