These 5 small towns in Florida rank among most picturesque in the nation

The study looked at 500 popular small towns in the country, using factors like search trends and photography popularity to determine the best of the best.

Of the 120 to top the list, the following Florida towns made the cut:

#108 — Cape Canaveral

#63 — Palm Beach

#37 — Apalachicola

#28 — St. Augustine

#14 — Seaside

Out of the five places in Florida chosen for this list, Seaside places the highest, mainly thanks to its “white-sand beaches and beautiful coastline.”

The website says that the town has great examples of “New Urbanism design,” with cobblestone streets and pastel houses.

