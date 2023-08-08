Can you guess which Florida city ranked top for tourism nationwide?

Florida’s a popular state for tourists, so it’s no surprise that there are plenty of hubs for visitors to the Sunshine State.
Trips to Discover collected data to show which cities in Florida tend to get the most interest from tourists. The data used looks at Florida’s tourism figures from 2022.
To find out which cities made the cut, check out the ranking below:
10. Key West
- 47,000 visitors
- -56.48% tourism growth from 2021
- National Rank: 34
9. Cape Coral
- 53,000 visitors
- 17.78% tourism growth from 2021
- National Rank: 29
8. North Port
- 56,000 visitors
- 40.00% tourism growth from 2021
- National Rank: 27
7. Jacksonville
- 70,000 visitors
- -56.48% tourism growth from 2021
- National Rank: 22
6. Naples
- 84,000 visitors
- 86.67% tourism growth from 2021
- National Rank: 19
5. West Palm Beach
- 169,000 visitors
- 111.25% tourism growth from 2021
- National Rank: 15
4. Tampa
- 190,000 visitors
- 32.87% tourism growth from 2021
- National Rank: 14
3. Fort Lauderdale
- 506,000 visitors
- 173.51% tourism growth from 2021
- National Rank: 5
2. Orlando
- 1,223,000 visitors
- 24.54% tourism growth from 2021
- National Rank: 3
1. Miami
- 2,759,000 visitors
- 88.71% tourism growth from 2021
- National Rank: 1