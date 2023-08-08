83º
Can you guess which Florida city ranked top for tourism nationwide?

Trips to Discover ranks Florida’s 10 most-visited cities

Anthony Talcott, Digital Journalist

Miami, USA - April 27, 2022: View of downtown Miami and the Miami River. The image shows Metrorail service crossing the ramp over the Miami River surrounded by modern skyscrapers. Metrorail is a commuter rail system operated by Miami-Dade Transit in Miami. (CHUYN, Getty Images)

Florida’s a popular state for tourists, so it’s no surprise that there are plenty of hubs for visitors to the Sunshine State.

Trips to Discover collected data to show which cities in Florida tend to get the most interest from tourists. The data used looks at Florida’s tourism figures from 2022.

To find out which cities made the cut, check out the ranking below:

10. Key West

  • 47,000 visitors
  • -56.48% tourism growth from 2021
  • National Rank: 34

9. Cape Coral

  • 53,000 visitors
  • 17.78% tourism growth from 2021
  • National Rank: 29

8. North Port

  • 56,000 visitors
  • 40.00% tourism growth from 2021
  • National Rank: 27

7. Jacksonville

  • 70,000 visitors
  • -56.48% tourism growth from 2021
  • National Rank: 22

6. Naples

  • 84,000 visitors
  • 86.67% tourism growth from 2021
  • National Rank: 19

5. West Palm Beach

  • 169,000 visitors
  • 111.25% tourism growth from 2021
  • National Rank: 15

4. Tampa

  • 190,000 visitors
  • 32.87% tourism growth from 2021
  • National Rank: 14

3. Fort Lauderdale

  • 506,000 visitors
  • 173.51% tourism growth from 2021
  • National Rank: 5

2. Orlando

  • 1,223,000 visitors
  • 24.54% tourism growth from 2021
  • National Rank: 3

1. Miami

  • 2,759,000 visitors
  • 88.71% tourism growth from 2021
  • National Rank: 1

Anthony, a graduate of the University of Florida, joined ClickOrlando.com in April 2022.

