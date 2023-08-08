Can you guess which Florida city ranked top for tourism nationwide?

Miami, USA - April 27, 2022: View of downtown Miami and the Miami River. The image shows Metrorail service crossing the ramp over the Miami River surrounded by modern skyscrapers. Metrorail is a commuter rail system operated by Miami-Dade Transit in Miami.

Florida’s a popular state for tourists, so it’s no surprise that there are plenty of hubs for visitors to the Sunshine State.

Trips to Discover collected data to show which cities in Florida tend to get the most interest from tourists. The data used looks at Florida’s tourism figures from 2022.

To find out which cities made the cut, check out the ranking below:

10. Key West

47,000 visitors

-56.48% tourism growth from 2021

National Rank: 34

9. Cape Coral

53,000 visitors

17.78% tourism growth from 2021

National Rank: 29

8. North Port

56,000 visitors

40.00% tourism growth from 2021

National Rank: 27

7. Jacksonville

70,000 visitors

-56.48% tourism growth from 2021

National Rank: 22

6. Naples

84,000 visitors

86.67% tourism growth from 2021

National Rank: 19

5. West Palm Beach

169,000 visitors

111.25% tourism growth from 2021

National Rank: 15

4. Tampa

190,000 visitors

32.87% tourism growth from 2021

National Rank: 14

3. Fort Lauderdale

506,000 visitors

173.51% tourism growth from 2021

National Rank: 5

2. Orlando

1,223,000 visitors

24.54% tourism growth from 2021

National Rank: 3

1. Miami