These 4 Florida cities are considered among the best places to live in the U.S.

The Sunshine State has become a popular hub for migration in recent years, leading to more people living in the Sunshine State.

In fact, several of Florida’s cities made it onto Livability’s list of the top 100 best places to live in the U.S.

The list is based on factors like a city’s economy, housing, cost of living, amenities, transportation, environment, safety, education and health.

As for which Florida cities made Livability’s list, you can find them down below:

St. Petersburg — LivScore: 756

The “Sunshine City” holds the Guinness World Record for most consecutive days of sunshine (a 768-day stretch starting in 1967), according to Livability.

Better yet, St. Petersburg also has a wide array of amenities, including pickleball courts, dog parks, award-winning golf courses, a historic shuffleboard and lawn bowling complex, and the 45-mile Pinellas Trail.

To top it off, there are roughly 244 miles of shoreline that extend through Tampa Bay and the Gulf of Mexico, ensuring residents have easy access to the beach.

For those who aren’t quite as outdoorsy, the city also offers ArtWalks, a Salvador Dali Museum, a glass-art Imagine Museum, a Museum of Fine Arts and an aerial performance or concert at the Floridian Social Club.

Alafaya — LivScore: 754

This unincorporated community lies just outside of Orlando, hosting a population of around 90,000 people.

However, Livability explains that the area has excellent public schools, including Timber Creek High School, which ranks very high for college readiness. The University of Central Florida is also close by, bringing a lot of entertainment and jobs to the region.

Its proximity to Orlando means that residents can enjoy the City Beautiful’s luxuries while still maintaining the comfort of small-town living.

Fort Lauderdale — LivScore: 751

Fort Lauderdale enjoys a healthy economy thanks to its robust swath of industries, including aviation, aerospace, finance, global logistics and technology.

With low taxes, relatively affordable housing and low-cost outdoor activities, it’s an incredibly cost-effective location — especially considering that many of the city’s residents earn salaries ranging from $89,000 to $150,000.

The high-speed Brightline train also connects Fort Lauderdale to many other areas of the state, making transportation incredibly easy for those who live there. Water taxis, paddleboards, gondolas and bikes are also other great means to get around the city.

Orlando — LivScore: 695

The last city to make this list is the City Beautiful itself; with excellent weather, fun theme parks and access to effective health care, this city has a lot to offer those who live there.

Orlando has over 35 colleges, universities and technical schools, giving students in the region access to many of the industries situated in Central Florida. The mix of quality public and private schools is also an attractive prospect for parents with children.

Areas of the city like Lake Nona and Boxi Park help residents maintain their health and wellness, and places like the Orlando Museum of Art and the Dr. Phillips Center give residents plenty to do on the side.

