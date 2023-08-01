WATCH LIVE at 2:15 p.m.: VP Kamala Harris speaks in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – Vice President Kamala Harris is set to make a stop Tuesday in Orlando to speak at the Orange County Convention Center, according to a news release from the vice president’s office.

Harris is scheduled to arrive around 12:30 p.m., and she will head to the 20th Women’s Missionary Society of the African Methodist Episcopal Church Quadrennial Convention at the convention center to deliver remarks around 2:15 p.m.

The Women’s Missionary Society of the African Methodist Episcopal Church is “an international faith-based” organization that is “committed to winning souls to Christ, health, economic, peace and justice issues,” the group’s website reads.

Harris visited Jacksonville earlier this month, decrying new Florida education standards for black history in schools. The standards include instruction that enslaved people were able to use skills they learned for personal benefit.

“How is it that anyone could suggest that in the midst of these atrocities that there was any benefit to being subjected to this level of dehumanization?” Harris asked.

Florida officials pushed back against the criticisms, pointing out that those standards mirrored the College Board’s black history curriculum, which reads:

In addition to agricultural work, enslaved people learned specialized trades and worked as painters, carpenters, tailors, musicians, and healers in the North and South. Once free, American (sic) Americans used these skills to provide for themselves and others. College Board AP African American Studies framework

No additional information was provided on what role Harris will play in the convention on Tuesday, though she is expected to depart from Orlando around 3:25 p.m. for Washington, D.C.

