Universal Orlando gives opening date for ‘Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast’

ORLANDO, Fla. – Do you have what it takes to become the next super villain?

Get ready to enter Villain-Con and put those evil skills to the test starting next week at Universal Orlando’s all-new interactive experience, “Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast.”

The attraction, which is currently scheduled to officially on Aug. 11, has been conducting technical rehearsals for the last couple weeks.

Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast is just one piece of Universal Orlando’s plans for an all-new Minion Land. When guests step onto the newly created “Illuminations Avenue” at Universal Studios Florida, they will not only find the immersive new experience, but also the unique Minion Café, various eateries, shopping and entertainment offerings inspired by some of Illumination’s hit films and character meet-and-greets at the new Illuminations Theater.

“Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast” at Universal Studios Florida (WKMG)

The “Minion Blast” queue snakes through areas that the former Shrek 4D attraction had. Instead of finding swampy fairytale creatures, guests will find “Villain-Con” banners and logos throughout, along with some comedic posters featuring some of the villains from the “Despicable Me” films including, of course, the notorious Vicious 6.

“Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast” at Universal Studios Florida, July 15, 2023 (WKMG)

Following a short stint outside in the queue, guests will make their way into a large room that Universal is calling the convention trade show floor. The room is stocked with the latest villain gadgets, malicious vehicles, corrupt companions (pets) and their food, wickedly good fashion and so much more.

“Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast” (WKMG)

The room is packed with small details that guests are sure to uncover each time they visit.

“Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast” at Universal Studios Florida, July 15, 2023 (WKMG)

Guests will then move up into a small area where a slow-moving conveyor system holds “E-Liminator X” blasters.

Here are the “E-Liminator X” blasters. Each one lights up and says if they’re fully charged or not. #AtUniversal pic.twitter.com/UbIbrRSOdo — Landon McReynolds (@LandonProducer) July 15, 2023

From this point, guests will step onto a moving pathway and use their blaster, which is equipped with Freeze Rays, Banana Bombs, Explosive Nunchucks and more to cause as much mayhem and destruction as possible to earn points. The experience moves through a series of rooms with large screens and set pieces. During the experience, guests will encounter each member of the Vicious 6, voiced by the original cast from the films including Belle Bottom, Stronghold, Nun-Chuck, Jean Clawed and Svengeance.

Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast – Opening This Summer In Minion Land (Universal Orlando)

Universal said Minion Blast will be the first attraction with connected gameplay that will sync up to the Official Universal Orlando Resort App.

By syncing their blaster to the app with just a tap, Universal said guests can track their scores, embark on special missions within the attraction, unlock evil perks and extra powerful blasts to help them gain more points and earn digital collectibles. Universal said the digital experience will unlock a deeper guest connection that enhances in-park experiences and sets the stage for even more digital-to-physical world benefits.

“Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast” at Universal Studios Florida, July 15, 2023 (WKMG)

Universal Orlando worked hand-in-hand with their partners at Illumination Entertainment to bring this experience to life.

Click here for more information about Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast.

