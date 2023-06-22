First look: Universal Orlando guests explore Minion Land additions

ORLANDO, Fla. – Guests visiting Universal Orlando are going bananas over the all-new Minion Land at Universal Studios Florida.

Last week, News 6 first reported that much of the land would be soft opening to guests ahead of its grand opening sometime this summer. Over the weekend, theme park guests were among the first to see the marquee dining location, Illumination’s Minion Cafe, the “Bake My Day” dessert and retail shop and the all-new Illumination Theater.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

The Minion Land on Illumination Avenue opened ahead of the all-new attraction “Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast,” which should debut to guests later this summer.

Inside Illumination’s Minion Cafe, guests of all ages can enjoy inventive, family-friendly fare featuring nearly 20 items inspired by memorable characters and staples from the Minions franchise. From the moment a guest steps into the all-new cafe, they will be immersed in the Minion world.

Minion Cafe at Universal Studios Florida (WKMG)

Guests can dine in a number of fun and wacky dining locations that are sure to bring a smile to anyone’s face. In the kitchen area of the restaurant, guests will get a glimpse of the equipment, gear and tons of bananas that the Minions are using to whip up the cafe’s speciality menu items.

Minion Cafe at Universal Studios Florida (WKMG)

Just off from the kitchen, guests can dine in the minion breakroom.

Minion Cafe at Universal Studios Florida (WKMG)

The room includes everything from “office safety tips” to a vending machine stocked with bananas, coconuties cookies and mischievous items including a fart gun. The final room is the dining room, which Universal Orlando described as a vibrant space adorned with pet rocks and colorful artwork courtesy of the Minions and more.

Minion Cafe at Universal Studios Florida (WKMG)

Guests can also enjoy their meal on an outdoor patio that overlooks the fun of Minion Land.

Minion Cafe at Universal Studios Florida (WKMG)

Click here to see the entire menu and prices at Illumination’s Minion Cafe.

Along with the Minion Cafe, guests can also check out the all-new “Bake My Day” dessert and retail shop.

'Bake My Day' dessert shop in Minion Land at Universal Studios Florida (WKMG)

Topped with a massive pink cupcake, this whimsical pink retail location and bakery features a selection of Minion-themed sweet treats, including cupcakes, macarons, s’mores and more, along with exclusive Minion-inspired merchandise like apparel, plush, drinkware, accessories, keychains and more.

'Bake My Day' dessert shop in Minion Land at Universal Studios Florida (WKMG)

Around the corner from the dessert shop is the all-new Illumination Theater.

Guests can meet, greet and interact with beloved characters like the Minions, Gru, Margo, Edith and Agnes, plus new additions from the hit film “Sing” – Rosita, Gunter and Johnny.

Illumination Theater at Universal Studios Florida (WKMG)

A couple weeks ago, guests got the chance to step inside the all-new retail location “Evil Stuff.”

During the soft opening period, the Minions Cafe may have limited hours or may not open at all on certain days.

For more information about Minion Land and Universal Orlando Resort overall, visit www.universalorlando.com .

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.