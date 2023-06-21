Busch Gardens launches new ‘Wild Encounter’ web series

TAMPA, Fla. – Busch Gardens Tampa Bay has surprised its fans this week with an all-new web series being called “Wild Encounters.”

The theme park said the series gives guests an inside look at some of the park’s more than 12,000 animals and the animal care experts who care for them everyday.

During the first episode, the episode’s host, Kayla, sits down and talks with Cara, a zoological curator at the park. The two talk about a variety of topics including how Cara started her career, what animals she has worked with over the years and what it’s like working with some of the park’s hoofstock and rhinos on the 65-acre Serengeti Plain.

See the episode below.

The “Wild Encounters” web series is the latest web series project for Busch Gardens Tampa Bay.

Back in November, the theme park rolled out its “First Drop” web series that showcases some of the park’s thrilling attractions, animals, seasonal events and passholder perks. In its latest episode posted last week, the episode’s hosts talked about new additions at Adventure Island and some exciting details during the park’s “Summer Nights” event.

