Summer celebrations coming to Florida’s Busch Gardens, SeaWorld theme parks

Summer events are coming to Busch Gardens and SeaWorld parks in Florida this year, according to the respective parks’ websites.

Busch Gardens will host its “Summer Nights” celebration beginning on Friday and continuing through Aug. 6.

The celebration will feature complimentary beer samples for park guests, an acrobatics performance by Cirque Electric and a percussion show dubbed “Gwazi Beats.”

Live performances of fan-favorite hits inspired by musical legends will also be hosted at the Dragon Fire Grill starting on June 11. The performances will be held Sunday through Thursday at 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

As part of the celebration, Busch Gardens will have a “Turn It Up! Remix” ice-skating show at the Moroccan Palace Theater, which will include video and light projection to “demonstrate the power and beauty of living life to the fullest,” the company announced.

Guests staying at the park until late at night will get a chance to witness the Summer Nights Fireworks Spectacular, held every Friday and Saturday — as well as July 2-4 — at 9 p.m. on the Festival Field.

Meanwhile, SeaWorld will hold its own celebration with its “Summer Spectacular” series of events, starting May 27 and running through Sept. 4.

Park guests can ride on the all-new Pipeline roller coaster, a “surf coaster” that launches riders 110 feet up at 60 mph — all while swerving around curves to simulate the feeling of actual surfing.

Afterward, guests can head to Club SeaGlow at Bayside Stadium, where a DJ will be playing music for guests to dance to. To check when Club SeaGlow kicks off each night, visit the park’s schedule by clicking here.

Guests can also check out the Surf Holiday Show, a live stage performance about preserving the oceans and celebrating surf culture, at the Nautilus Theatre.

Just like with Busch Gardens, guests can expect to cap off the night with fireworks performances on select nights, taking in the show from Bayside Stadium, The Waterfront or Orca Encounter Pathway.

Guests can also pay to enjoy a private viewing of the fireworks show, which features specialty cocktails, Mediterranean-inspired food and a great viewing spot on a private waterfront patio. Prices for the experience start out at $84.99.

For more information on Busch Gardens’ “Summer Nights” celebration, click here. To check out SeaWorld’s “Summer Spectacular” suite of events, click here.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: