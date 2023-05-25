Busch Gardens to offer guests free beer at Florida theme park

TAMPA, Fla. – Busch Gardens announced on Thursday that it will be thanking its guests with free and discounted beer at its Tampa and Virginia parks over the summer.

The Tampa Bay park will allow pass members to enjoy two free 7-ounce beers per visit to the park, and other guests can get one free 7-ounce beer per park visit, Busch Gardens officials stated. That offer will run from May 22 through July 20.

The complimentary drinks will be handed out at Twisted Tails Pretzels, located in the Pantopia area of the park from 10:30 a.m. to one hour before the park closes, a release from the company says.

Additionally, guests ages 21 and over will be allowed to enjoy up to two 50-cent 7-ounce beers, theme park officials explained. Those offers will run from May 26 through Aug. 17.

“This summer will be better than ever at our parks with new rides in both Busch Gardens locations: Serengeti Flyer, the world’s tallest and fastest of its kind in Tampa, and DarKoaster, North America’s first all-indoor straddle coast in Williamsburg,” CEO of SeaWorld Parks and Entertainment Marc Swanson said. “We’re introducing new shows, amazing special events and unique experiences at our parks, and an ice-cold beer is the best way for adults to take a break, cool down and select Busch Gardens as their destination of choice this summer.”

Through May 29, guests can also save up to 50% on park tickets and memberships, Busch Gardens said.

