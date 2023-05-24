SeaWorld, Busch Gardens roll out ‘Passport to Summer’ pass member program

ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld Orlando and Busch Gardens Tampa Bay passholders have one more reason to come back again and again.

Just last week, the theme parks started the all-new “Passport to Summer” pass member program.

During the summer season, pass members who visit multiple times can unlock enhanced park rewards.

Over at SeaWorld Orlando, rewards include a free bag of popcorn, reserved seating, select animal encounters, free all-day dining and a free dinner at Sharks Underwater Grill. Meanwhile, over at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, pass members can score rewards that include a free bag of popcorn or soft drink, free animal encounter, reserved seating at a select show, free all-day dining or an invitation to a Passport to Summer Party.

See rewards and visit levels below.

Passport to Summer at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and SeaWorld Orlando (SeaWorld)

In order to participate in the “Passport to Summer” program, pass members should visit the theme parks and collect a voucher for each of their visits at a self-service kiosk, guest relations ticketing window or passholder lounge (SeaWorld Orlando). Once a pass member reaches a specific reward level, rewards can then be printed and redeemed at the select locations in the park.

The “Passport to Summer” program runs through June 30 at SeaWorld Orlando and through Aug. 6 at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay. The theme parks said the program is not valid for Fun Card, Florida Teacher Card, Preschool Card or Friends & Family passholders.

