‘A momentous day:’ SeaWorld goes global opening first park outside US

SeaWorld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, First SeaWorld Park Outside of the U.S. Now Open Bringing Inspiring Animal Encounters, Educational Programs and Marine-life Attractions to a New Region of the World

ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld’s global mission of marine animal conservation, education and inspiration is now reaching countries outside of the United States.

On Tuesday, the Orlando-based company opened its newest marine park in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. The company said the new park is a significant milestone as it’s the first location outside of the U.S., the first marine life theme park in the UAE region and the first new SeaWorld park in more than 30 years.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

“It’s a momentous day for our fans and for us at SeaWorld as we see the culmination of years of intensive planning and collaboration with our partners at Miral to bring to the region our mission of experiences that matter, and inspiring guests to protect animals and the wild wonders of our world,” said Marc Swanson, CEO of SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment. “With the innovation, dynamic animal habitats and immersive nature of this park, we are bringing a next-generation experience to an entirely new region of the world that is very exciting to visit and enjoy.”

As the first marine life theme park in the region, SeaWorld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, will allow guests to experience up-close animal encounters, educational programs and marine life-themed rides and attractions. SeaWorld said the new facility has a large footprint and spans five indoor levels.

SeaWorld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, First SeaWorld Park Outside of the U.S. Now Open Bringing Inspiring Animal Encounters, Educational Programs and Marine-life Attractions to a New Region of the World (SeaWorld)

Once inside, guests will explore eight vast realms that will transport guests to different marine environments found across the globe, starting at Abu Dhabi Ocean and continuing to One Ocean, MicroOcean, Endless Ocean, Tropical Ocean, Rocky Point and the Arctic and Antarctica Realms of Polar Ocean.

SeaWorld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, First SeaWorld Park Outside of the U.S. Now Open Bringing Inspiring Animal Encounters, Educational Programs and Marine-life Attractions to a New Region of the World (SeaWorld)

SeaWorld Abu Dhabi will also be home to the world’s largest aquarium at Endless Ocean realm. The company said the aquarium will contain 25 million liters of water and feature over 68,000 marine animals. Upon entering the realm, guests will find a magnificent display of tens of thousands of sardines swimming in a habitat called The Swirl. As guests venture deeper into this futuristic sea base, they will be met with multiple perspectives of the aquarium, across over 20 viewing windows.

SeaWorld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, First SeaWorld Park Outside of the U.S. Now Open Bringing Inspiring Animal Encounters, Educational Programs and Marine-life Attractions to a New Region of the World (SeaWorld)

Adjacent to the area, the park will work hand-in-hand with the Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue.

The facility is the first dedicated marine rescue and rehabilitation center in the UAE. Both facilities are animal welfare certified by Global Humane, the international brand of American Humane.

“Our first certification in the region provides an opportunity to recognize the extensive reach of the animal welfare movement at zoos, aquariums and conservation parks around the world. We are thrilled that SeaWorld has met the standards to become Global Humane Certified in this region, joining their sister parks in the U.S. that have long exemplified a high standard of animal care,” said Dr. Robin Ganzert, president and CEO of American Humane.

SeaWorld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, First SeaWorld Park Outside of the U.S. Now Open Bringing Inspiring Animal Encounters, Educational Programs and Marine-life Attractions to a New Region of the World (SeaWorld)

SeaWorld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, is owned and operated by Miral, the leading developer of award-winning entertainment and leisure destinations and attractions in Abu Dhabi.

“Today, we have made history by launching SeaWorld Abu Dhabi on Yas Island. It is a landmark attraction that is unparalleled in the region on every level,” said H.E. Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, chairman of Miral. “SeaWorld Abu Dhabi represents the next generation of theme parks and will undoubtedly inspire guests to care for and protect our precious marine life for years to come.”

Click here to learn more about SeaWorld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.