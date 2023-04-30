SeaWorld surf coaster gets May 27 open date, passholder period

ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld Orlando’s newest roller coaster will officially open at the end of May, but annual passholders will get chances to ride throughout the month.

On Sunday the theme park announced May 27 for the grand opening of “Pipeline: The Surf Coaster.”

SeaWorld also announced exclusive ride periods for passholders starting May 12:

5/12 – 5/15 Platinum only

5/18 – 5/20 Platinum and Gold only

5/21 – 5/23 Platinum, Gold and Silver only

5/24 – 5/25 Platinum, Gold, Silver, and Bronze only

5/26 All Pass Members + Fun Card

Guests will ride a surfboard-shaped vehicle up to 110 feet in the air with max speeds of 60 mph, with five different airtime moments. SeaWorld released a point-of-view video of the coaster last week so that guests can see what it’s like.

The roller coaster is the seventh at SeaWorld Orlando.

