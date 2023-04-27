Watch what it’s like to ride SeaWorld Orlando’s new ‘Pipeline’ surf coaster

ORLANDO, Fla. – Ahead of its grand opening next month, SeaWorld Orlando has released a new video showing what riders can expect on the anticipated new attraction, “Pipeline: The Surf Coaster.”

The attraction, which is currently scheduled to open next month, will take guests on an incredible journey with five different airtime moments as it races up to heights of 110 feet in the air.

The virtual POV video shows the surfboard style trains racing along the 2,950-feet of track. Leaders said the ride will blast out of the attraction’s station at 60 miles per hour where it will hit its first surfing maneuver and into an impressive “hammerhead wave.” The 110-second ride will then send riders into several back and forth surfing-style cutbacks, maneuvers, a splash down experience and an impressive 360-degree inversion.

When the attraction opens, Pipeline will become SeaWorld Orlando’s seventh coaster as the park.

SeaWorld Orlando’s annual passholders will be among the first riders to access to “Pipeline: The Surf Coaster” when it opens this spring. The minimum height requirement is 54 inches, and the maximum height is 78 inches.

