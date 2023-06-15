87º

LIVE

Theme Parks

Busch Gardens to close SandSerpent coaster for new experience

Guests can experience attraction through July 9

Landon McReynolds, Producer

Tags: Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, Theme Parks, Tampa, SandSerpant
SandSerpent, one of the 10 roller coasters at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, will be retired to make way for an exciting new addition to the park’s Pantopia area (Busch Gardens Tampa Bay)

TAMPA, Fla. – Busch Gardens Tampa Bay announced Thursday it plans to retire its “SandSerpent” roller coaster next month.

The “wild-mouse” style roller coaster located in the Pantopia area of the park has been in operation for the last 19 years.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

The attraction climbs five stories as it zips around curves, drops, and corkscrews, the park’s website described. The theme park said guests can experience the family attraction one last time through July 9. Busch Gardens said it plans to bring in a new exciting addition in the future.

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Annual Pass Members receive exclusive early morning access to ride SandSerpent from June 30 through July 4.

Guests can learn more about the extended park hours during Summer Nights and special offers by visiting BuschGardensTampa.com.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Landon joined News 6 in 2017. He grew up in Southern Illinois and graduated from Southern Illinois University with a bachelors degree in TV and digital media. When he is not at work you can catch him at one of Orlando's theme parks or the beach. Before working at News 6 he worked for stations in Miami and Fort Myers.

email