Universal: Illumination’s Minion Café prepares for soft opening. Here’s when you can visit

ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando is preparing to welcome the first guests to its all-new marquee dining location, Illumination’s Minion Café.

Over the past several weeks, construction crews have been putting the final touches on the café and its surrounding shops that are part of the all-new Minions Land. Universal said when completed, guests stepping onto Illumination Avenue will find the all-new attraction, “Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast,” the Minion Café, the “Bake My Day” dessert and retail shop and the all-new Illumination Theater.

“Starting tomorrow, Saturday, June 17, and as part of the upcoming launch of the all-new Minion Land on Illumination Avenue which will feature the new attraction later this summer - Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast - Universal Orlando Resort will begin the soft opening of a collection of new experiences for guests of all ages inspired by the beloved Minions franchise, including the marquee dining location, Illumination’s Minion Café, and shopping at Evil Stuff,” Universal said in an email to News 6.

Otto’s Noodle Bowl (Universal Orlando)

Universal said the Minion’s Café menu will have nearly 20 items on the menu that are inspired by memorable characters including Despica-Bowls, Agnes’s Honeymoon Soup, Kevin’s Chopa Chopa Salad and Bob’s Teddy Bear Chocolate Cream Puff.

The children’s menu includes items including the Mini Boss’ Mega Melt, a pimento cheddar grilled cheese with Minion tots and a mini banana.

Mini Boss’ Mega Melt (Universal Orlando)

Just last week, guests got the chance to step inside the all-new retail location being called “Evil Stuff.”

'Evil Stuff' all-new retail shop at Universal Studios Florida (WKMG)

Guests will find a number of new items that have the Villain-Con logo including t-shirts, yellow and purple minion plushes, cups, bags, fart guns, magnets and so much more.

During the soft opening period, the Minions Café may be limited to a certain amount of guests, it may close unexpectedly or may not open on certain days at all. Universal Orlando has not announced an official opening day, but hopes to have it opened this summer.

For more information about Minion Land and Universal Orlando Resort overall, visit www.universalorlando.com .

