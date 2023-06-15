‘The Last of Us’ brings post-apocalyptic world to Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights

ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood are set to debut for the first time ever an all-new haunted house inspired by the popular video game, “The Last of Us.”

The hit PlayStation and Naughty Dog game first debuted to gamers in 2013.

This year, the game celebrates its 10th anniversary as it continues to captivate audiences around the country and even inspire a TV series that debuted earlier this year.

“As a massive fan – and frequent attendee – of Halloween Horror Nights, we are honored to have ‘The Last of Us’ included in this year’s lineup. It has been an incredible thrill for us at Naughty Dog to collaborate with Universal, bringing the world of the game to life, focusing on even the tiniest details that our fans know so well,” said Neil Druckmann, Naughty Dog co-president.

Set in a ravaged post-apocalyptic civilization, where “infected” and hardened survivors run rampant, the game follows the game’s protagonists, Joel and Ellie, as they try and survive a world of carnage and mayhem. Now, in the all-new haunted house debuting at Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood, guests will follow those characters and immerse themselves in a real-life experience that puts them directly into the game’s frightening world.

Universal leaders described the “infected” humans in the haunted house as individuals who have been overtaken by a fungal virus that turns their bodies into various forms: Runners, Stalkers and even dangerous and aggressive Clickers. Along with the infected, guests will also come face-to-face with the hunters, a band of hostile humans. The haunted house will feature familiar scenes from the game including the Pittsburgh Quarantine Zone, the desolate Hotel Grand and a labyrinth of dark and dank tunnels.

“We are excited to bring ‘The Last of Us’ to life in a terrifying haunted house that is true to the spirit of this popular video game featuring our heroes, Joel and Ellie, Clickers and more,” said Lora Sauls, assistant director, creative development and show direction at Universal Orlando Resort.

“The world inside the game offers a multitude of suspenseful and horrifying opportunities to provide guests with a one-of-a-kind experience that can only be found at Halloween Horror Nights,” explained John Murdy, executive producer of Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood.

Halloween Horror Nights will make its frightening return first at Universal Orlando Resort on Sept. 1, followed by Universal Studios Hollywood on Sept. 7.

Guests visiting Universal Orlando’s event can now purchase a variety of tickets and vacation packages including single-night tickets and event upgrades like the R.I.P. Tour, Express Pass and the daytime Behind the Screams: Unmasking the Horror Tour. Guests can also stay near the screams with a special vacation package that includes one-night admission to the event, hotel accommodations and admission to all three Universal Orlando theme parks.

Universal Orlando said additional ticket products, including Frequent Fear Passes, will be available soon.

Click here for more information about Halloween Horror Nights.

