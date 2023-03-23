‘See you in the fog:’ Universal releases HHN dates, ticket information

Universal Orlando Resort Announces Dates and Select Tickets and Packages for Halloween Horror Nights 2023

ORLANDO, Fla. – Halloween Horror Nights, Universal Orlando’s premier fall event, is set to return this year for a record-breaking 44 nights, the company announced Thursday.

Beginning Sept. 1, guests will be able to experience all-new haunted houses, terrorizing scare zones and incredible live shows.

“This highly anticipated event will bring guests’ worst nightmares to life within 10 all-new movie-quality haunted houses inspired by everything from top names in terror and pop culture to unfathomable original abominations devised by the twisted creators of the event,” Universal described in a news release.

One of the houses already announced will be based off the USA & SYFY hit series, “Chucky.”

SYFY/USA Network "Chucky" to be featured in all-new house coming to Halloween Horror Nights 2023 (NBCUniversal)

This year marks 32 years for the annual event, which draws thousands of people to Central Florida each fall. In addition to the popular haunted houses, guests will also get the chance to try delicious food and drinks inspired by the event’s haunts and shop the latest merchandise.

Single-night event tickets for Halloween Horror Nights are available now.

Universal said special ticket upgrades, including R.I.P. guided tour experiences, express passes and Behind the Screams: Unmasking the Horror tours, are also available. Guests can also stay, scream and save up to $200, based on a seven-night stay, with a special vacation package that includes one-night admission to the event and accommodations at a Universal hotel located just minutes from the fun.

Additional details about Halloween Horror Nights, including haunted house themes and other ticket upgrades, will be announced at a later date.

This year’s event will run through Halloween night.

In celebration of tickets going on sale, Universal Orlando rolled out special merchandise Thursday that guests can buy in the park and online.

‘See You In The Fog’ merchandise is now available at the Five & Dime merchandise store. #HHN32 pic.twitter.com/msjHylm8mU — Landon McReynolds (@LandonProducer) March 23, 2023

Guests can purchase a special HHN shirt that displays the slogan “See You In The Fog” along with a hat, candle and mug. Guests can find the limited-time items at the Five and Dime gift shop in Universal Studios Florida.

Click here for more information and to buy tickets.

