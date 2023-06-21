Disney Imagineers begin testing water elements at all-new Moana attraction

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Walt Disney World Imagineers are hard at work putting some of the final touches on the all new attraction, Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana at EPCOT.

The new walk-through attraction will be the first Disney Parks experience evoking the hit Walt Disney Animation Studios film. Imagineers said the lush exploration trail will invite guests to meet and play with magical, living water. Just like Moana’s friend the ocean, water will have a personality of its own, helping guests learn how to protect the natural water cycle in an engaging way.

On Tuesday, Disney Imagineers posted two photos on social media showing them testing out some of the new water elements.

Back in January, Disney shared a first look at the 16 foot tall Te Fiti figure that guests will encounter on the trail.

When the new experience opens, it will live in the new EPCOT World Nature neighborhood, an area dedicated to understanding and preserving the beauty, awe and balance of the natural world. Walt Disney World has not given an exact opening date for the all-new area.

