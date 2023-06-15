Disney: Indy meets Indy at new film’s Hollywood premiere

Disney Live Entertainment stunt performers Kevin Brassard and Michelle Waitman attend the Hollywood premiere of the new film “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.”

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – Indiana Jones fans are counting down the days till the new film “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” hits the silver screen on June 30.

On Wednesday night, some of the film’s biggest stars and directors walked the red carpet at the world premiere in Hollywood.

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” (Disney)

Among those on the red carpet was Disney Live Entertainment stunt performers Kevin Brassard and Michelle Waitman. You could say both performers have a rich history with the famed archaeologist and adventurer.

Brassard and Waitman are actually part of the cast of the Indiana Jones Stunt Spectacular! at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Disney said Brassard originated the role of Indiana Jones when the show first opened 34 years ago in 1989, and now portrays the part of the producer while Waitman plays Marion.

“To have started this venture 34 years ago and to keep the franchise alive, which is hopefully what we’ve done in Florida, it’s amazing and we’re so appreciative to Disney for making this huge dream come true,” Brassard told the Hollywood Reporter.

Waitman echoed this sentiment.

“It’s hard to believe that we’ve been working at the Indiana Jones Stunt Spectacular for so long and now we’re here,” she said.

During the red carpet event, Brassard and Waitman got to meet Indiana Jones himself – Harrison Ford – before the premiere.

