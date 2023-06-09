Disney opens limited-time ‘Indiana Jones’ pop-up experience

This image released by Lucasfilm shows Harrison Ford in a scene from "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny." (Lucasfilm Ltd. via AP)

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Ahead of the release of “Indiana and the Kingdom and Dial of Destiny,” Walt Disney World has debuted a new pop-up experience for fans to enjoy.

For a limited-time beginning Friday, guests can step into the new destination at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

“Enjoy exclusive libations inspired by daring explorers, step into photographable moments among rare antiquities from previous expeditions, and discover costumes and props from pursuing the Dial of Destiny. There’s no better place for fans to celebrate,” Disney said in a statement to News 6.

Guests will find a number of props and costumes inside the new experience including Indiana Jones’ hat, whip, ancient treasure chests and more. Some of the drinks being served inside include margaritas, mixed drinks, draft beers and teas.

The “Dial of Destiny” experience is located at the Indiana Jones Adventure Outpost just steps from the Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular.

Indiana Jones™ Epic Stunt Spectacular! at Disney's Hollywood Studios (WKMG)

“Indiana and the Kingdom and Dial of Destiny” opens in theaters June 30.

Tickets are now on sale.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.