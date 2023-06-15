Disney’s Hollywood Studios to host all-new ‘Jollywood Nights’ event

Celebrate the Season in Style With a New Nighttime Holiday Party at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Walt Disney World is rolling out the red carpet for this year’s holiday season.

Beginning Nov. 11, guests will get the chance to experience the all-new Disney Jollywood Nights at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

The separately-ticketed event, which runs from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. on 10 select nights, invites guests to experience a glamorous evening full of merry mashups, delicious tastes and sips, iconic throwback characters, lower wait times at popular attractions and a holiday vibe full of glitz and sparkle.

When guests make their way through the park’s entrance gates, they will be greeted with a DJ spinning a mix of popular holiday tunes. Heading down the Sunset Boulevard toward The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, an all-new show will take place at the Theater of the Stars. Disney said Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy will host the show as guest stars, including Tiana, Belle, Minnie Mouse and Mickey Mouse, take the stage.

Not far away, glitz and glamor galore will be found in a jazz lounge at The Hollywood Brown Derby while an other-worldly soiree will be happening at The Hollywood Tower Hotel Courtyard.

Several Disney characters, dressed in their holiday best, will also be on hand around the park to take pictures with.

In Animation Courtyard, guests will find Mickey and Minnie Mouse and the rest of the iconic gang posing in a holiday setting, Powerline Max and Phineas and Ferb at Echo Lake near the Christmas Tree and Edna Mode and another Pixar character ready for photos at Pixar Plaza.

Disney’s culinary teams are also whipping up some special holiday food and drinks for the evening.

Guests will find a number of things including a spicy Korean chicken on a mini funnel cake, a colorful Christmas tree cookie stack and an assortment of classic cocktails and holiday beverages.

Event guests will end the night with a bang when the festive favorite “Jingle Bell, Jingle BAM!” returns.

“This Santa-sized nighttime spectacular, featuring the elf duo Wayne and Lanny from Disney Animation Studio’s “Prep and Landing,” is jam-packed with music, fireworks, special effects, and dazzling state-of-the-art projections,” Disney explained in a media release.

For those feeling extra merry, tickets for Disney Jollywood Nights may be purchased online beginning July 6.

Guests of select Walt Disney World Resort hotels can purchase tickets as early as June 29. Tickets are limited and prices will range from $159-179, per person.

Event dates are:

November: 11,18, 20, 27, 29

December: 4, 6,16,18, 20

Click here to learn more about the all-new event.

