Disney announces dates for Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Walt Disney World is ready to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year at Magic Kingdom Park.

On Thursday, the resort announced the dates for Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party.

The separately ticketed event allows guests to experience festive food and beverage offerings, dance parties, nighttime spectaculars and the special holiday-themed parade “Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmastime Parade.” In addition to the festive fun around the park, guests can also look forward to enjoying new thrills including the new TRON Lightcycle / Run, which will use a virtual queue during the event.

For those feeling holly or jolly, tickets for Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party may be purchased online beginning July 6.

Holidays at Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World (WKMG)

Guests of select Walt Disney World Resort hotels can purchase tickets as early as June 29. Tickets are limited and prices will range from $159 – $199 per adult, $149-189 per child, ages 3-9.

Event dates are:

November 9, 10, 13, 14, 16, 17, 19, 21, 22, 26, 28, 30

December: 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 10, 12, 14, 15, 17, 19, 21, 22

