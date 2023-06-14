RunDisney to introduce all-new holiday virtual series this year

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – Rudolph will not be the only one running this upcoming holiday season.

On Tuesday, runDisney announced that it will be introducing an all-new new event this year, the runDisney Virtual 12Ks of Christmas.

“The first-of-its-kind virtual event features three 4K running events and a challenge, all hosted by favorite Disney friends. It’s also a perfect way to stay motivated during the holiday season and keep you from sledding off your training plans for a future runDisney event,” Disney said on its blog. “The only thing sweeter than a chorus of Christmas carolers will be the sound of you crossing the finish line.”

New runDisney Virtual 12Ks of Christmas Races Coming this Holiday Season (runDisney)

For those unaware, a 4K run is equal to roughly 2.49 miles, a perfect amount for both new and advanced runners during the holiday season.

RunDisney has not revealed all the details about the virtual races but did say registration for the event will open July 25.

The next in-person runDisney event at Walt Disney World will be the Disney Wine and Dine Weekend from Nov. 2-5, followed by the Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend in January.

Click here to learn more about runDisney and its events.

