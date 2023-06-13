Disney Cruise Line announces fall 2024 itineraries

The fun of fall and winter holidays will meet the magic of Disney Cruise Line in late 2024 with the return of Halloween on the High Seas and Very Merrytime Cruises.

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. – Disney Cruise Line has announced details about its upcoming itineraries for fall 2024.

Not only will guests get to enjoy what each of the ships have to offer but the company is also bringing back festive entertainment with the return of Halloween on the High Seas and Very Merrytime cruises.

Halloween on the High Seas returns to Disney Cruise Line in mid-September through October 2024. During these cruises, passengers will find an assortment of spooky entertainment onboard. Disney Cruise Line said families can dress up and join Disney characters in their Halloween costumes, dance the night away at a spooky celebration on the upper decks, enjoy themed food and drinks and immerse themselves in a ghostly ship takeover with fun décor and a magical Pumpkin Tree in the ship’s lobby.

At Port Canaveral, the Disney Wish will sail three- and four-night Bahamian voyages, while the Disney Fantasy will offer Halloween on the High Seas cruises with lengths varying from four, six and seven nights. The company said four- and six-night sailings on board the Disney Fantasy will take families to The Bahamas, while seven-night escapes will transport guests to popular destinations throughout The Bahamas and Caribbean.

From mid-November through December 2024, the fleet will be decked from bow to stern with holiday cheer and entertainment during Very Merrytime Cruises. Families will see holiday décor, Disney characters in their finest festive attire and themed activities and celebrations full of holiday spirit.

Disney Cruise Line said the Disney Wish will offer short holiday getaways featuring a selection of three- and four-night Bahamian Very Merrytime voyages. The Disney Fantasy will also embark a variety of four-night Very Merrytime sailings to The Bahamas, along with longer six and seven-night itineraries in November and December.

During these cruises on the Disney Fantasy, passengers will get the chance to discover fun and relaxation at Disney Cruise Line’s newest destination, Lighthouse Point. This vibrant beach retreat will be a unique celebration of Bahamian culture brought to life with the quality and service of a Disney vacation. In addition to the new destination, the company plans to introduce its newest ship, the Disney Treasure, to the fleet in 2024.

Bookings open to the public June 26.

To learn more about Disney Cruise Line or to book a vacation, guests can visit disneycruise.com.

