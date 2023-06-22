76º

WEATHER ALERT

Theme Parks

Legoland Florida preparing for Red, White & BOOM! celebration

Special event happening July 2-4

Landon McReynolds, Producer

Tags: Legoland Florida, Theme Parks, 4th of July
Flag model at LEGOLAND Florida Resort. (Legoland Florida Resort)

WINTER HAVEN, Fla.Legoland Florida Resort is sharing new details about all the fun that awaits guests this summer during its special Fourth of July celebration and Summer Block Party.

The theme park’s patriotic Red, White & BOOM! celebration will make its triumphant return to the park for three days and nights, running July 2-4.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

During the limited-time event, families can enjoy patriotic food and beverage offerings, an all-new opening celebration with performers and live music, a scavenger hunt through MINILAND USA and an awesome afternoon DJ Dance Party that will have everybody on their feet.

Some of the new food and beverages on the menu include the Star-Spangled Soft Serve, Backyard BBQ Brisket Sandwich and the Firework cocktail.

Each night at 9 p.m., guests can view the special firework show, “Touch the Sky.”

Guests can grab a pair of special viewing glasses to see the fireworks explode into 3D Lego bricks on the shores of Lake Eloise.

Touch the Sky Fireworks Display At Legoland Florida Resort

Running July 5 to Aug. 13, the park will roll out its special Summer Block Party.

Guests will have the oppurtunity to get a picture with Shark Suit Guy, see the all-new Go Xtreme! stunt show and Summer Beats Bash DJ dance party.

Shark Suit Guy at Legoland Florida Resort (WKMG)

All the activities are free with park admission.

For more information, visit legoland.com/florida.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Landon joined News 6 in 2017. He grew up in Southern Illinois and graduated from Southern Illinois University with a bachelors degree in TV and digital media. When he is not at work you can catch him at one of Orlando's theme parks or the beach. Before working at News 6 he worked for stations in Miami and Fort Myers.

email