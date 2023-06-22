Legoland Florida preparing for Red, White & BOOM! celebration

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. – Legoland Florida Resort is sharing new details about all the fun that awaits guests this summer during its special Fourth of July celebration and Summer Block Party.

The theme park’s patriotic Red, White & BOOM! celebration will make its triumphant return to the park for three days and nights, running July 2-4.

During the limited-time event, families can enjoy patriotic food and beverage offerings, an all-new opening celebration with performers and live music, a scavenger hunt through MINILAND USA and an awesome afternoon DJ Dance Party that will have everybody on their feet.

Some of the new food and beverages on the menu include the Star-Spangled Soft Serve, Backyard BBQ Brisket Sandwich and the Firework cocktail.

Each night at 9 p.m., guests can view the special firework show, “Touch the Sky.”

Guests can grab a pair of special viewing glasses to see the fireworks explode into 3D Lego bricks on the shores of Lake Eloise.

Running July 5 to Aug. 13, the park will roll out its special Summer Block Party.

Guests will have the oppurtunity to get a picture with Shark Suit Guy, see the all-new Go Xtreme! stunt show and Summer Beats Bash DJ dance party.

All the activities are free with park admission.

For more information, visit legoland.com/florida.

