Legoland Florida debuts Florida resident summer savings, new stunt show

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. – Legoland Florida Resort is ready for all of its guests to experience an action-packed summer of entertainment.

Beginning Saturday, guests will get the chance to see the all-new stunt show, “Go Xtreme!”

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

The show, taking place at the LEGO City Stage, will feature an all-new Lego character, BMX riders, scooter riders, a Cyr wheel artist, an inline skater and a world-record-holding pogo athlete.

“The stunt show action unfolds on the set of LEGO City’s favorite TV show ‘Go Xtreme!’, where Producer Tom, a new character to LEGOLAND Florida Resort, is leading the show’s talent auditions,” the theme park wrote in a previous news release. “Families can join in the fun as part of the ‘live studio audience’ while hopeful stunt performers compete for their big break on the show.”

Go Xtreme! This Summer at LEGOLAND Florida Resort (Legoland Florida Resort)

Also new this summer, the theme park will welcome the Rhythm Bricks, a roaming percussion group and interactive instrument experience. Pirate Island Pool Parties are also set to return to the resort nightly with swashbuckling entertainment even after the theme park closes. Earlier this year, the theme park opened its newest attraction, “Pirate River Quest.”

To prepare for all the excitement, the theme park is rolling out limited-time summer savings for Florida residents.

For less than $50 a day, Florida residents can chose between a two-day ticket to Legoland’s theme park and water park, a two-day ticket to Legoland’s theme park and Peppa Pig Theme Park or they can upgrade with 25% savings on tickets with a Florida Resident Vacation Package. Legoland said the deal’s second visit is valid 30 days after the first and includes select block out dates.

Click here to learn more about the special Florida resident ticket deal.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.