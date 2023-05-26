Ariel, from new live-action film, makes debut at Walt Disney World

Ariel from the new live-action story “The Little Mermaid” begins greeting guests Friday, May 26, 2023, at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Walt Disney World is making a splash with its newest meet-and-greet at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

On Friday, the same day the live-action remake of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” hit theaters, Ariel, who stars in this latest version of the film, made her debut.

The all-new meet-and-greet took over an area that Sully from Monster Inc. was previously in, at the end of the Walt Disney Presents gallery.

Disney said Ariel’s meet-and-greet location features artwork inspired by the movie that guides guests on a journey from sea to land, ending at the picturesque setting of Prince Eric’s shoreside castle. Guests can also be part of her world and check out Ariel’s “thingamabobs,’’ replicas of props from the film and more on display.

Following the meet-and-greet, guests can catch a limited-time sneak peek of the new film.

The new meet-and-greet is just one of several things Disney Parks are doing to celebrate the under the sea film.

