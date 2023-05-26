82º

WEATHER ALERT

Theme Parks

Ariel, from new live-action film, makes debut at Walt Disney World

New meet-and-greet at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Landon McReynolds, Producer

Tags: Walt Disney World, Disney World, Disney's Hollywood Studios, Theme Parks, The Little Mermaid
Ariel from the new live-action story “The Little Mermaid” begins greeting guests Friday, May 26, 2023, at Disney’s Hollywood Studios (Disney)

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Walt Disney World is making a splash with its newest meet-and-greet at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

On Friday, the same day the live-action remake of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” hit theaters, Ariel, who stars in this latest version of the film, made her debut.

The all-new meet-and-greet took over an area that Sully from Monster Inc. was previously in, at the end of the Walt Disney Presents gallery.

Disney said Ariel’s meet-and-greet location features artwork inspired by the movie that guides guests on a journey from sea to land, ending at the picturesque setting of Prince Eric’s shoreside castle. Guests can also be part of her world and check out Ariel’s “thingamabobs,’’ replicas of props from the film and more on display.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Ariel from the new live-action story “The Little Mermaid” begins greeting guests Friday, May 26, 2023, at Disney’s Hollywood Studios (Disney)

Following the meet-and-greet, guests can catch a limited-time sneak peek of the new film.

See the trailer for the film below.

The new meet-and-greet is just one of several things Disney Parks are doing to celebrate the under the sea film.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Landon joined News 6 in 2017. He grew up in Southern Illinois and graduated from Southern Illinois University with a bachelors degree in TV and digital media. When he is not at work you can catch him at one of Orlando's theme parks or the beach. Before working at News 6 he worked for stations in Miami and Fort Myers.

email